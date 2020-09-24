Who: Former Bend comedians Jennie Mac and Chelsea Woodmansee moved to Chicago three years ago to pursue their comedy careers. Earlier this month, the two made the roughly 2,000-mile trip to Bend for two shows only: “Just a little pandemic, world on fire road trip to make people laugh briefly,” as Woodmansee said. This being an issue devoted to duos, GO! caught up with them as they continued their working vacation in North Bend. Below, (W) stands for Woodmansee, and (M) for Mac.
Q: How did you two meet?
A: (W) We met at karaoke one night. Jennie went up to sing a couple of songs before I did, and she sang ELO’s “Telephone Line,” and that’s my karaoke song. I went, “I gotta find out who this b---- is that took my karaoke song.” … We did the cool thing that you do in Central Oregon, which is invite people to meet up with you at Shari’s Cafe very late at night after you’ve had a lot to drink. We did not think they were going to join us, and then sure enough, we got there and then 20 minutes later Jennie rolls up with her crew. We all just hung out and bonded. … We exchanged some pleasantries and jokes, had a good time. At some point … I invited her to my series that was at the Tin Pan Theater for a while, and the first time she did stand-up, I was laughing so hard I was crying. (M) She was doing her “Night Light Show” there, and … telling people politely but not so politely to turn their phones off. (W) Yeah, definitely we met doing karaoke and then started doing comedy together five or six years ago.
Q: How long ago did you move to Chicago?
A: (W) It’s been three for me, and three for sure for Jennie. She moved there about six months before I did, but roughly for both of us about three years.
Q: Chelsea, did it make it easier for you moving to Chicago knowing you had a friend there?
A: (W) Oh, hell yeah (laughs). Especially a friend who, you know, we were both pursuing creative arts. It really helped having somebody there who had already been there and knew the scene and could give advice. I had lived in San Francisco briefly when I was 18, 19, but I never had to use public transportation and any time I ever went to Portland or anything, I never had to do anything like that. It was nice to have somebody to just ask a s--tload of questions to, and get honest answers.
Q: Is the comedy scene in Chicago hard to break into?
A: (M) Yes and no. I think there’s, like, several thousand aspiring comedians in Chicago. I think there are probably around maybe 3,000 who are actively, habitually going out to open mics. Of course there’s the top tier people, and then the middle tier doing their own independent shows. I started going to open mics almost immediately. I didn’t try to force anything, but people started recognizing me about six months in and saying hi, and (I started) making friendships. (W) … I needed a lot of encouragement from Jennie because I actually hate open mics, but you have to go to them, so I needed a lot of prodding. But it was kind of cool because I would go to mics with Jennie when I first moved there, and I would walk in with her, and they would be like, “Oh hey, we’re gonna bump you up on the list, is that cool?” Like, all the hosts of the mics knew her and knew to count on her to be funny. So that was kind of nice. I mean, they wouldn’t do that for me. They didn’t know me, but (laughs) … “I’m with her. We were in the car together!” (M) People found out that we’re funny in Chicago, too. (W) Yeah, that was a nice thing. … Because I definitely had people (in Bend) accuse me before, or say negatively, that my audiences are just full of people that know me and that’s the only reason I’m funny. … It was very affirming to go to Chicago and go, “I’m also funny here. It’s not just, like, Central Oregon-funny.”
Q: Well, what’s ahead for you guys? Do you have touring plans?
A: (W) That’s it, David. We did two shows in Bend. We’re f---ing done. We’re retired. We made, like, $600. (M) We’re going to ride till the rails fall off — or the wheels? (W) The wheels. … For me, personally, I would just love to have a comedy career. That doesn’t necessarily mean being famous and being wealthy. If I got to do what I wanted to do — stand-up, maybe some sketch, some improv, all that stuff, just utilize my talents and my wit — I would be so happy doing this for the rest of my life. Because as I have to work day jobs, as do we all, I am frequently like, “Oh my gosh. I can’t do this forever. This is going to bleed me dry. I can’t work an office job the rest of my life.” (M) It’s crushing. I think for me, I’m going to wait until all the coronavirus stuff dies down tp get a bigger plan of what stand-up looks like. Because we did take some calculated risks coming out here, but we did work with people who had safety as a top priority. I know bigger comedians are doing it to varying degrees of success with not getting coronavirus. I’m just not interested in doing a lot of indoor comedy right now.
Q: Do each of you have a favorite comedy duo?
A: (W) It’s funny, I was just having this conversation with somebody the other day because I realized a lot of my comic idols I grew up with are white men, because that’s what there was (laughs). I grew up loving Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Martin Short. (M) I don’t love Chevy Chase anymore. (W) Right, no, we don’t love him anymore. I’m almost tempted just to say Steve Martin and Martin Short. (M) I like (Thomas) Middleditch and (Ben) Schwartz. What are some music ones? I like Garfunkel and Oates. Flight of the Conchords for sure.
