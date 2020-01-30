Who: Christina Walkinshaw, originally of Toronto, Canada, is a Los Angeles-based comedian. She returns to Central Oregon this weekend for two performances: the first is a free show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; the second is at 8 p.m. Friday at Seven Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend ($8 in advance, $10 at the door). A beer aficionado, Walkinshaw previously performed in Bend three years ago, and is excited to return to the land of many breweries. For ticket info and more, visit bendcomedy.com.
Q: Did you say in your email you’d been working on cruise ships since mid-December?
A: I have been working on cruise ships.
Q: What is that like?
A: I like it. … I feel like there’s a stigma behind doing cruise ships. Because a lot of other comics will make fun of you for working on them. But truly, I’m having fun and I’m traveling and I’m making way better money than I would, say, if I was just featuring at my level on the road and stuff. I’m really grateful for the work. But I am aware that comedians will make fun of you for working on cruise ships. They’ll be like, “What do you do, just go on stage and talk about the buffet for half an hour?” No, I still do my actual jokes.
Q: Do you do a lot of crowd work too when you’re on a cruise?
A: Oh yeah, crowd work, jokes. Because I’m hosting — it took me about 20 years to write enough clean material just to host on cruise ships — I probably do 13 shows a week.
Q: What are the audiences like on cruise ships? They must be there to have fun, right?
A: Exactly. They’re the same people that you’d go perform for in the middle of America, but they’re all on vacation. I feel like they’re a little happier. It’s a diverse crowd, and by diverse, I mean, every realm of the word: age, race. … There are a lot of old people there, too. There’s lots of people on scooters. … They fly you wherever they want you to get on (the ship). My last one, they flew me to Puerto Rico and I got on there.
Q: There are worse things you could be doing.
A: I know. Not that I’m not excited to go to Bend, Oregon, but it’s also really nice to go to Aruba.
Q: Although you’re into beer, so Bend must be the right place for you, right?
A: Oh my God, I can’t wait. Isn’t that where Deschutes is from? It’s literally one of my favorite beers.
Q: Which of their beers? Because they do so many.
A: I like IPAs. I feel like it’s the Fresh Squeezed. Does that ring a bell?
Q: It does, but I don’t drink beer.
A: Oh my God, I love beer. I’m sure I could be 20 pounds lighter if I didn’t like beer, but honestly, I really like beer.
Q: When did you last come to Bend?
A: 2017, I think. I only know all my years based on what boyfriend I had at that time. I remember I came up with (comedian) Dax Jordan, who I was dating at the time (laughs).
Q: How did you get your start in comedy?
A: A cute fraternity guy (nicknamed) Spicoli at my university, Carleton in Ottawa, told me I was funny and I should do comedy, and then, I did it.
Q: And he was right.
A: He was right. I’m ashamed to say it, but at the time, I did everything frat guys told me to do. But that one really panned out. I probably didn’t need to learn how to do keg stands or play Donkey Kong, but at least the comedy thing worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.