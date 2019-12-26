Who: Evan Sigvaldsen is a Central Oregon Symphony cellist applying his professional marketing and entrepreneurial skills to producing and directing "Imagine Symphony Live." The short film is being made in collaboration with the Central Oregon Symphony Association and will be available for free to schools, orchestras and others to help promote the thrills of live orchestral music. Another local and Symphony cellist, composer Chris Thomas, has created a new piece for the project that is being funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The piece captures in stunning imagery, the effect of live music on a young boy and his imagination. The Symphony will perform Thomas' composition during its Winter Concert in February. For more information, visit imaginesymphony.live. To contribute, head to kickstarter.com/projects/esigvaldsen/imaginesymphonylive.

Q: How did you get involved with this project?

A: I've been a cello player my whole life (and have been) in the Central Oregon Symphony for a long time. I've had the chance to play there for almost a decade. I went to my first symphony when I was a kid, and I was really, really excited to watch it, the live musicians on the stage, and the music it comes off the stage … it hits you. The sound might be different each time. The instruments are different each time, and that experience changed me. It kind of inspired me to become a musician and have basically the hobby of a cellist throughout my life, and it's been very valuable to me. I talked to a cinematographer (Bradley Lanphear), and we talked about, hey, let's create a music video. … This is a great opportunity to actually present a greater message for something that means a lot to all of us. We got (Thomas) involved, and we talked about the mission, and he said, "Boy, yes, that was my story too. I really loved watching the symphony. It changed what set me on my course to become a composer." … Of course, the (Central Oregon) Symphony was naturally excited to kind of help explain this same message. Symphonies provide a very unique experience to a listener. It's life. It's real.

Q: It looks like you've already shot some of it. How much more work remains?

A: We've shot a lot of our outdoor footage for the summer scenes. Everything's probably within 100 miles of Central Oregon, which is kind of a cool feature of Central Oregon, right? We have a lot of shooting left to do in the actual auditorium. We have some scenes we need to shoot connecting the child and some community scenes. We have some story elements that kind of tie in how some of the players in the symphony actually interact with the child in the real world. Because the short film aspect of the project is his imagination, so we want to blur the boundaries between, hey, how is the community orchestra involved with the community, and in his imagination as a listener in the audience.

Q: Was the plan all along to fund it through Kickstarter?

A: We have over 50 musicians and artists who volunteered. … But the Kickstarter helps us cover a lot of the hard costs, equipment rentals, fuel charges, the food. There are a lot of expenses that go into creating a short film, and then of course for the online aspects. There are server and data costs, all sorts of ancillary expenses that occur.

Q: Once it's complete, the video will be made available to other symphonies and schools?

A: Right. … The project (is) a few parts. The original composition being made by Chris Thomas will be interactive on a website. At the conclusion of the film, you as a person can go inside and deconstruct the parts. One pitch I've heard from our developer is, "You're the conductor. Find four violins, one bass and maybe one French horn." You look for these instrumentalists in the different areas. What we're hoping for that is it helps connect the viewer a little bit more to that project, so "I know what the sounds are of a French horn, and I saw it in the film, so now I know what that is." … There's an immediate realness when you listen to a symphony live. We have so much access to Spotify, Netflix, Youtube, all these sources for music. But it's all pre-programmed. It's all on demand. Our goal is hopefully we can inspire somebody to say, "Hey, I want to go watch a live symphony and participate in that experience." … That experience is special. You can't replace it with a lot of the digital mediums.