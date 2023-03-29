Put on your bass face for Boogie T
To understand what Boogie T is all about, you have to look no further than his most popular song on Spotify, which is titled “Nuclear Bass Face.”
Nuclear Bass Face is, I assume, the face you involuntarily make when you’re standing in front of a musician with access to a large, powerful sound system, and said musician drops some seriously earth-shaking, chest-caving, bass-heavy dance music. The waves of sound hit you and your face scrunches up into Nuclear Bass Face, which is usually followed by a series of head-nods and often flailing arms, leg movements and perhaps some twirling and/or bending at the waist in various directions.
Boogie T makes irresistible dubstep and electro-funk music, in other words, using heavy bass, overt reggae influences and plenty of melody. He’ll stop in Bend as a headliner on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which has been showcasing now-big names like Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and Kane Brown since 2011.
Boogie T, with The Widdler, Khiva, Notixx and Skellytn: 7 p.m. Saturday, doors open 6:30 p.m., $25, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
