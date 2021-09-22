It’s officially fall and two of Central Oregon’s biggest pumpkin patches are again open for business.
The idyllic Smith Rock and DD ranches in Terrebonne are opening this weekend with acres of you-pick pumpkin fields and tons of activities so everyone in the family can revel in seasonal fun. Some activities at both ranches are open only on weekends or may be canceled due to weather. See websites or call for more information.
Besides pumpkins at both ranches, the DD Ranch will also feature pony and clydesdale rides, a petting zoo, hayride to visit and feed the cows, kids hay maze, train ride, gokarts, cowboy arcade and local craft and food vendors selling a variety of items on the weekends. Tickets for activities cost $3 per ticket with package deals available. Pumpkin costs are determined by circumference.
Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Sept. 25-Oct. 31.
Contact: 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Over at the larger Smith Rock Ranch, they’re bringing their massive corn maze, pony rides, pumpkin cannon, petting zoo, harvest market, wagon rides and more to their patch. Tickets for activities must be purchased online in advance for timed entry (entry for pumpkin patch and market don’t require a ticket), packages are $30 for one maze ticket and five activity tokens, regardless of age. Activity tokens may be exchanged for maze tickets, see the ranch’s website for details. Carver pumpkin costs are determined by weight.
Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 25-Oct. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.