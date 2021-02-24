Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn — the first husband and wife pair to earn the prize — are often asked how they can write together and stay married. Their output includes books such as “Thunder from the East,” “Half the Sky” and, most recently, 2020’s “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” a deep dive into impoverished America, the policies that create poverty and proposals that might fix it.
The two will discuss the book on March 4 in the third and final 2021 Author! Author! event from Deschutes Public Library.
According to Kristof, 61, “We raised three kids together, and if you can raise three kids together and stay, a book is a piece of cake,” he said with a chuckle.
However, they’re not exactly sitting elbow to elbow at the keyboard. Kristof and WuDunn divide tasks when tackling a project.
“We tend to carve up the topics and go off and report separately, and interview people separately, and then write that section up,” he said. “The other person will edit heavily. … We’re both used to being edited. We don’t take it personally.”
For “Tightrope,” WuDunn tackled more of the stories from around the nation, while Kristof interviewed and wrote about people around his hometown of Yamhill, where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm before attending Harvard and studying law at Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar.
In addition to writing books, Kristof is renowned for his travels and his opinion writing in The New York Times. He’s been called the Indiana Jones of journalism, as well as its North Star. He’s traveled to dozens of countries, creating a body of work that has contributed to real change. His series of columns on Darfur in 2005 helped to shine a light on the genocide happening there and netted him the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.
Helping the world to notice what was happening there is among his proudest accomplishments, Kristof said, but his important work continues today. Last year, he spent months investigating the video site Pornhub, exposing flaws in site policies that enabled unverified users to post videos depicting rape and underage victims in a Dec. 4 piece. As a result of Kristof’s work, Pornhub removed unverified videos within days, reducing its content from 13.5 million videos to fewer than 3 million , according to a CNN report.
While the pandemic curtailed the kind of international travel he’s become known for, Kristof did manage to travel domestically, including a visit to the Navajo Nation and time back in New York. Otherwise, they’ve spent much of the past year at the family farm where he grew up.
“We began doing our last book, ‘Tightrope,’ at the beginning of 2018, so we began spending disproportionate time on the farm, and, boy,” Kristof said, laughing, “it’s a lot nicer being on the farm than in New York.”
Being in Yamhill keeps Kristof grounded, he said.
“I really think that’s hugely important,” he said. “Because in New York, I tend to be in a fairly liberal bubble, and in Yamhill I tend to be in a pretty conservative bubble. Because while Oregon as a whole may be blue, the town of Yamhill is pretty red. My neighbors certainly tend to be pro-Trump conservatives. And they have very different concerns. It’s very useful for my reporting to be reminded of that and to see people who have different perspectives.”
Kristof has addressed his neighbors directly in columns such as “A Letter to My Conservative Friends,” a Jan. 27 piece assuring neighbors they won’t be sent to reeducation camps. He implores them to pressure liberals for honesty — and to apply the same pressure to the “con artists waving flags” who have “hoodwinked, exploited and manipulated” them.
So he does what he can to mend fences.
“At a time when the whole country is so polarized, I can try to build my little bridges, but also one by one with neighbors who I deeply care about, even if they’re completely wrong politically,” he said, laughing.
Joking aside, Kristof does not write to please other liberals. In fact, in that Jan. 27 column, he wrote “We need Republicans! America benefits from a loyal opposition,” and that he believes Republicans have been more correct than many Democrats on matters such as wanting to keep schools open during the pandemic.
“I’ve particularly felt that a lot of working -class Americans have been neglected by both parties,” he said. “And that a lot of conservatives are unsympathetic because they say, ‘Pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ ‘it’s all about bad choices.’ And a lot of liberals say, ‘Oh, they’re all bigots who voted for Trump.’ I think both approaches are mistaken, and that we should be doing less finger-pointing and more offering of helping hands.”
That’s not to suggest he liked it last year when his more conspiratorially minded neighbors thought antifa was responsible for forest fires. One went so far as to call the sheriff’s office to report Kristof’s vehicle, “because he thought I might be antifa setting forest fires. It was like, holy-moly,” Kristof said.
“I have a real frustration and exasperation with conspiracy theories, but I also think that it doesn’t help to mock people. It doesn’t help to insult them,” he said. “It’s got to involve some process of conversation and bridge-building, and I think actually cities like Bend are in somewhat better condition to do that. There are a lot of liberals in Bend itself, but go a little bit in any direction, and it’s all red country. So Bend is kind of on the frontier of these kinds of discussions and arguments.”
