Artists sought for public work — Artist applications are available for a large-scale, permanent work to be installed in Alpenglow Park. The 37-acre park in Southeast Bend is slated for a summer 2022 opening, with $130,000 budgeted for a sizeable sculpture.
“Adding a work of art to the upcoming community park is a way to enhance enjoyment of Alpenglow Park,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director at Bend Park and Recreation District, one of three organizations spearheading the project along with Art in Public Places and the Bend Park and Recreation Foundation. “We so appreciate our partnership with AIPP and welcome artists to submit proposals for this important new park in Bend.”
The competition is open to professional artists residing in the Northwest and Southwest U.S., with an Oct. 20 deadline for entry. A public input period is slated for early 2022, when community members will be invited to view finalist models before the artist is selected.
A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found on CAFE (tinyurl.com/publicglow).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.