Volunteers sought for ProyectoMural — Work on ProyectoMural, or Project Mural, a collaborative effort to bring a mural to the south pedestrian railroad tunnel of the Franklin Avenue underpass, will begin Saturday. Several organizations have partnered in the effort to improve this shabby, heavily traveled east-west corridor, used by many and loved by few.
According to Central Oregon LandWatch, up to 80 volunteers are sought to help clean, prime, paint and install the final stage of the mural through June 15. Volunteers will work in small groups of four for COVID-19 safety.
Central Oregon LandWatch, which works toward sustainable growth, and Mecca Bend, an online directory that helps the Latinx community connect with resources, convened with Latinx and Indigenous stakeholders living, working and commuting in the Bend Central District for the project. Artists Carly Vargas Garzon and Melinda Martinez from those who answered the call for artists.
The artists, organizers, stakeholders and high school students from Central Oregon Community College's ¡AVANZA! program held conversations facilitated by an art therapist to come up with the mural's design, which aims to share cultural values and themes with the broader community.
For more information and to volunteer, visit centraloregonlandwatch.org/proyectomural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.