Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture, located in Sisters, seeks proposals from Central Oregon quilters, artists and designers familiar with quilt patterns for a garden space inspired by quilt design.
Proposals are due Jan. 30, with the selection to be made by Feb. 15, with planting planned for early March.
The garden at Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch, will be a bed 20-feet by 20-feet with “quilt-blocks” no smaller than 12” to be designed out of plants and flowers.
While the Garden Bed Quilt program will be a permanent asset at PMRCAA, the plantings within the bed will be changed annually for new artists, with signage including the garden’s title and designer’s name to be placed near the bed, along with other activities planned. A stipend of $250 will also be awarded to the finalist.
Contact: roundhousefoundation.org/pmr/pmrartist/garden-quilt/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.