Bend printmaker Adell Shetterly infuses abstraction with the earthy tones and the textures of nature in “Impressions,” her November solo show at Tumalo Art Co. in Bend. It marks her first solo exhibit at the Old Mill District gallery, a collective owned and run by artists such as Shetterly, who joined in January.
From the variety of print techniques on hand in “Impressions,” and Shetterly’s high profile in the Bend art community, it may come as a surprise to learn that her artistic journey began only after moving to Bend in November 2001.
“I’m just a regular person,” she said, laughing. “I was in my mid-50s.”
But Shetterly has always been studious. She grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where her father was a teacher and vice principal, her mother a teacher’s aid. Shetterly followed a similar career path, at least early on, studying elementary education and taking her first teaching gig in Shelton, Washington, where she worked with Native American students. She then taught first graders for three years before stopping to raise her own son and daughter, now adults living in Portland.
She later briefly worked as a substitute teacher, which ended during a teacher’s strike whose picket line she wouldn’t cross; next came a 3-year stint with the city of Troutdale, where she used her education background to help develop its recreation program.
That background proved useful after she and her husband moved to Bend, where she helped then-nonprofit Arts Central develop programs at The Art Station. The classes are now run by Bend Parks & Recreation District.
“When I first moved, the programming was mostly for artists,” she said. “And when I came in, we opened it up to ages 2 through adult, and then built the programming, hiring the teachers and all of the other things that go with that.”
While still with that job, she began helping to promote classes and build programs at printmaking studio Atelier 6000, which opened in 2007 and later morphed into the currently closed Bend Art Center.
“That was a fun time. I got to meet a lot of people in town and be part of that creative scene,” Shetterly said. “It sort of happens to envelop you.”
Here again, her educational background came in handy, leading her to take the classes at The Art Station and A6.
“I’ve always been what I consider creative, but never really pursued anything,” Shetterly said. “But when I started hiring the teachers, part of what I felt was necessary, and I think this comes from my education background, was to take classes to make sure that they were teaching. … So I would monitor the classes. I started, basically in 2001, learning about art,” she continued. “I took many classes at The Art Station, and a few printmaking classes at The Art Station.”
Once she came under the tutelage of master printmaker Pat Clark, founder of A6, “I found my home in printmaking,” Shetterly said. “I loved it.” With so many options and processes to discover in printmaking, “It just didn’t get old for me.”
That’s evident in “Impressions,” which includes monotypes, monoprints, collagraphs and other forms of print and media.
Shetterly works out of her home studio, which is one of the bays of her three-car garage. Space is tight, but she has her bookcases and her press, which she named “Joy.”
“I just feel really fortunate to have this press. I don’t always like what I create, but I always like the process of creation. That’s the joy,” she said.
Shetterly’s pieces often begin with photographs she’s taken.
“I may play with them in Photoshop and change them up to where they look, really, nothing like … the photo,” Shetterly said. That process sometimes involves zooming in and blowing up a very small segment of the photo to find something new and almost abstract. Another technique she likes involves tracing over photos, sometimes in layers, to create new compositions.
Shetterly admires the balance of simplicity and complexity in some of her favorite artists’ work, and seeks to have it in her own.
“That’s my goal. That’s where I’m going to strive, too, to have this simplicity and complexity at the same time,” Shetterly said. “I just keep working and learning. … The fun part about printmaking is that it’s always about this discovery.”
Shetterly’s works are on display throughout the month at Tumalo Art Co. and also hang at RiverSea Gallery in Astoria. See more of her work at adellshetterly.com.
