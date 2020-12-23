Just as it did for other organizations, 2020 necessitated a different kind of approach for the BendFilm Festival. The independent film festival, held each October since 2004, shifted primarily to online streaming of this year’s fare given the COVID-19-inflicted difficulties of indoor screenings.
However, there were limited screenings of some of its juried indie films at BendFilm’s pop-up drive-in . Among them were 20-year-old Prineville filmmaker Eliab Rice’s “The Younger and the Last of the Vengeants,” a comedic sci-fi odyssey replete with small-town wizards, a monster and Rice’s hand-drawn special effects. This reporter wrote at the time:
“The Younger and the Last of the Vengeants,” a feature-length, campy sci-fi adventure about four friends who make a business of wizardry but mostly end up doing odd jobs for strange townspeople in their fictitious hometown of Perkley. Things happen and soon go from quirky to creepy once they unleash a creepy interdimensional vampire, as one does.
… “I just knew that I had to make it, I guess,” Rice said. “I didn’t expect it to win anything (or) to go anywhere. It was just one of those things that I had to accomplish for myself. … It’s just a passion project for me, really. … It’s kind of terrible in my opinion. It’s like a teen music video, almost. It’s kind of garbage but, you know, lovable in a way?”
He need not have worried. Though “The Younger and the Last of the Vengeants” didn’t win any prizes, reactions were positive. He even heard praise from “Swiss Army Man” filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, who was in attendance.
“He was the main one who really enjoyed the hand-drawn effects,” Rice said. “Other people did as well, but it was cool that he really liked it.”
For the ever-humble Rice, the biggest shock may have been that “Half the crowd were people I didn’t know, which is always encouraging,” he said. “There were a lot of families, and a lot of, like, 10-year-old boys were super into it. Their dads would come up to me and say how much they liked it.”
The experience of seeing his film on the big screen “was super good. I really enjoyed it,” Rice said. “It would’ve been super cool if it was back to normal and we were all able to get together, but we had the drive-in showing. That was super cool for sure.”
Rice didn’t hear from any film distributors interested in the film, which evolved from an idea he had at the age of 14, but he hasn’t given up on finding a possible buyer for it. Nor has he given up on his dream of becoming a filmmaker: Rice has plans to shoot another short film this summer — about two young men who get hired by an intergalactic pizza delivery service.
“The movie is about them getting trained, and then their boss takes a nap in their hyper-freeze freezer, for the pizza, and they accidentally eject him into space, and the movie is about them trying to get their boss back before he wakes up and discovers what they did.”
After that’s complete, Rice’s next mission involves trying to find a job in film production, or any job, in California.
