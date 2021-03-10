Rick Steber is the original maker at Rick Steber & Company — Makers, the Prineville store that opened in the summer of 2019, specializing in handmade arts, crafts and goods from all over the dry side of the Oregon Cascades.
The space also serves as the literary headquarters of Steber, who recently released two new books. First, “The Last Outlaw,” the true story of Tobe Skiens, a young horse thief of the very early 20th century who ran horses 2,000 miles through desert country between Oregon and Texas.
His other newly minted book is “Surviving Corona with Humor,” full of short, wry observations and several poems Steber wrote throughout the past year: “While we are under this stay-at-home directive, my girlfriend and I often laugh about how competitive the two of us are. But I think I laugh way more than she does.”
Though topically quite different, each book is stubbornly Steberesque, embodying a Western yearning for independence, a romantic’s love of wide-open country and adventure and a strong belief in horse sense.
Steber didn’t set out to find Skiens — Skiens found him. Or rather, his story did.
“You know, it used to be that I had to beat the bushes to find the stories, then it came that the stories found me,” Steber said. “The way that particular one came about is a relative of Tobe’s had contacted me and said that she had this manuscript that was typed up. It turned out to be Della’s recounting about being allegedly kidnapped. Once I had that, I knew that I had her version of things.”
The Della he refers to is Della Irene Melvin, who claimed she was abducted by Skiens, but in her telling, which according to Steber was syndicated in newspapers across the country, she changed their names to Rose Le Clair and Flint Sprag. There is also some discrepancy as to the circumstances of their pairing. Some, including a grandson of the couple, have told Steber that they believe she willingly took off with Skiens.
Steber began meeting and interviewing more people, including two in their 90s who had known Skiens.
“Once I had that, I kind of had part of the bone of the skeleton,” said Steber, who also spent a few weeks in Nevada and points south researching records and old newspapers, “on and on in order to find all the missing pieces of things,” he said.
The fact that Skiens was running stolen horses through desolate country in the early 20th century, even after modernization had begun, fascinated the author, who himself grew up in small towns in Klamath County.
“That was the part that really interested me the most. Here we had this section of land, basically 2,000 miles — 500 miles wide, 2,000 miles north-south — that was kind of the last vestige of the Old West,” Steber said. “Dodge City and all that kind of thing had died by then, and been gentrified and citified and all that, but you had this whole High Desert region that was kind of, you lived by your own rules. … There were roads and railroads and different things across it, but it was still pretty wild.”
Eventually, in his 50s, Skiens attempted to settle down.
“When he came back to Burns, and the story broke and he became this celebrity, he felt like he had to live the life of the outlaw guy,” Steber said. After committing murder, he was stalked by a posse for 10 weeks, during which Skiens used his trail expertise to evade capture.
“He knew the lay of the land,” Steber said. “He had that outlaw mentality, and he was paying for pretty high stakes, his life. If he got caught, he was going to be swinging on a rope.”
Compared to such drama in “The Last Outlaw,” “Surviving Corona With Humor” comes off as much lighter fare, even if its inspiration came from a pandemic — or as Steber frequently calls it, a “pandamnit.” Last spring, Steber kept Makers open despite closure orders, saying it was either that or go out of business.
“Everybody was so deathly afraid. At one point, I didn’t have a customer in three days,” he said. “And then you started seeing a few customers come in with masks on and all that. I thought, is it serious? Well hell yes, it’s serious. Is it something we should cower from? No, so let’s add a little humor to this thing and have some fun with it.”
Steber added that he’s not aiming to be irreverent about people who have been sickened or killed by the deadly virus: “I don’t want to make fun of that.”
But he did want to lighten the mood, he said. And after selling out the first press run from his own Bonanza Publishing, Steber decided to do a second printing of “Surviving Corona With Humor.”
“Hooray for humor,” he wrote in a follow-up email. “I might end up making a buck or two off this thing and bringing folks a few smiles.”
