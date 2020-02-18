Primus will rush back to Bend this summer.
The avant-garde funk/hard rock trio will perform at Les Schwab Amphitheater on July 29 as part of its A Tribute to Kings tour. The group, which last played Les Schwab in 2018 with metal band Mastodon, will perform Rush’s 1977 album, “A Farewell to Kings,” in its entirety, according to a representative from the amphitheater.
The show will start at 6 p.m. Experimental/math rock band Battles and classic rock throwback Wolfmother will open the show.
Tickets cost $50.50 plus fees in advance or $56 plus fees at the gate, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bit.ly/PrimusLSA2020 or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the same link (use password Local). Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
