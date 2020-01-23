The annual Academy Awards are just around the corner and we at GO! Magazine want to join in the fun. Enter our Oscar contest with your predictions of who will be thanking the Academy. Enter online at bendbulletin.com/oscarscontest by 5 p.m. Feb. 9 or with the ballot in GO! by 5 p.m. Feb. 7 for a chance to win a $50 movie gift bag.
Haven’t seen all the contenders this year? There’s still time to see the South Korean sleeper “Parasite” or catch the adrenaline rush of “1917” with special screenings of nominated films around Central Oregon.
Check our movie times page for more information as we get closer to awards night.
Good luck!
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
