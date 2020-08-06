With coronavirus restrictions now in their fourth month, it might be fair to say that the time with your beloved family or roommates has been stressful. So, break the tension or get even with someone for taking the last yogurt with a harmless prank.
Pranks should never be intended to hurt or humiliate someone, and it’s key to know your audience. If you know someone hates pranks, maybe don’t play one on them.
If your jest includes a lot of pieces that will be sprinkled, stuck, smeared or otherwise will cause a mess, lend a hand in cleaning it up. Pranks can be fun, but only if they’re done in good humor and not malicious or create more work for someone.
Rubber band shower
If your kitchen sink still has the separate sprayer that you pull out from the counter, this one is great in the heat of summer and involves little clean-up after.
With the water off, press the trigger on the spray nozzle firmly and wrap it with a rubber band tightly. Adjust the head to make sure it’s pointed toward the prankee and walk away.
The next person who turns on the kitchen sink will be sprayed with water from the nozzle.
Tip: If the prankee is an early riser or just the one who will use the sink first, do this the night before.
Offer them a towel and help mop up the water inevitably left on your kitchen floor, counters, cabinets, etc.
Shrinking shoes
No, the shoes don’t actually shrink, but the prankee may think that for a minute.
Stick tissues or paper towels in the toes of their shoes. For an extra level of mischievousness, do it to all their shoes.
When they go to put their shoes on, they won’t fit.
Spilled milk
This will take some preparation, a few props and some acting chops to sell it.
Pour out some white glue (Elmer’s or the equivalent) on a flat surface or a piece of glass, then draw out what looks like a spill pattern, filling it in completely. Spread it around with your finger if needed. Let it dry completely and then peel the glue glob from the surface.
When you’re ready to play the prank, grab a glass of milk and when the prankee’s back is turned, put your fake spill on their beloved laptop, smartphone, or other elec tronic.
Play up the scene, saying things like “Oh no! I’m so sorry!” until they come back and see the splatter.
When they’ve efficiently freaked out for a minute, reveal your prank.
Escaped arachnid
Get an empty jar or a container with a lid and leave the top loose. Then walk into the room with the people you’re pranking and say something like “Check out this giant spider I caught!”
Before they can take a peek, drop the container (make it look like an accident). Since the lid was barely on, it should pop off with no problem, making it look like the spider has gone AWOL — sending your friends scrambling.
If your group isn’t fazed by spiders, switch out the creature for another large critter that gives them the heebie-jeebies.
Cracked screen
If you have access to the prankee’s cell phone, tablet or computer, this one is pretty easy. Do an image search for “cracked screen” (if you put the specific device you’ll find something suitable for the screen size) and you’ll find loads of pictures of cracked or broken screens you can download to the device. Then make that image the device’s background or lock screen and walk away. When the prankee sees their device there will be at least momentary panic until they investigate the screen more closely, which is when you reveal the prank.
This can also be done on your TV with similar results.
