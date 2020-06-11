Award-winning poet, educator and editor Elizabeth A.I. Powell will give a virtual reading of her work Saturday as part of the Hazel Hall Memorial Reading, a semiannual event hosted by Oregon State University-Cascades.
Sponsored by OSU-Cascades Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the program begins at 6 p.m. and will livestream on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Powell is the author of two books of poetry, “The Republic of Self” and “Willy Loman’s Reckless Daughter: Living Truthfully Under Imaginary Circumstances.” She received a Pushcart Prize in 2013.
Her work has appeared in literary journals including the Harvard Review and Ploughshares, according to an OSU-Cascades press release. She is the editor of Green Mountains Review and an associate professor of writing and literature at Johnson State College.
The Hazel Hall Memorial Reading celebrates OSU-Cascades faculty authors and students, who are provided an opportunity to read their works publicly.
Faculty authors who will read include Beth Alvarado and Christopher Boucher. Students reading Saturday include Lindsey Brodeck, Anthony Brown, Monica Harrington, Katy Hale and Christine Sorenson.
The reading is free, but registration is required. Visit osucascades-hazelhall.eventbrite.com to register.
Contact: events@osucascades.edu.
