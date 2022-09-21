Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday for opening night of the 20-Dollar Art Show, which returns to the High Desert Museum Oct. 28 through 31.
The popular show's second year at the museum south of Bend will feature a whopping 3,000 pieces of local art.
The show dates back to 2013, when it debuted at Bright Place Gallery, owned by Stuart Breidenstein and Abby Dubief, as an opportunity for artists to share their work in a low-pressure setting, without the gallery taking a commission. It proved successful, and by 2019, the annual show held 2,100 pieces of art from 120 local amateur and professional artists from the region. On opening night, 900 pieces sold in three hours for $20 each.
The show went on hiatus for a couple of years, returning successfully last year in its new location.
“After the success of last year’s show at the Museum, we are excited to continue the partnership,” Breidenstein said in a press release. “Artist submissions skyrocketed this year, and the Museum allows us the opportunity to welcome more creators, making the exhibit bigger and better.”
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
