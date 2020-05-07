Even with all the choices of movies to watch from the comfort of your home there is one thing that is sadly lacking: theater popcorn.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the Tower Theatre in Bend will be satisfying that craving by offering their “official” popcorn for $3 all afternoon.
The fresh-made morsels will be individually served in the theater’s disposable paper cups.
The Tower will also be selling candy, cookies, bottled water, soda and wine to take home for your Friday night movie marathon.
Contact info@towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700 for more details.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
