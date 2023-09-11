Everyone listens to music differently. Some feel the rhythm first. Others are drawn immediately to the melodies. Still others zero in on the lyrics from the first word.
I'm a melody guy — vocals and guitars. Which means I'm not exactly the right person to tell you what's great about Pony Bradshaw, a Georgia-based singer-songwriter who quotes "John Ciardi, the great translator of Dante" in his bio and credits his incredible lyrics not to being a fan of John Prine or Bob Dylan, but to his "nearly lifelong commitment to reading."
Google his lyrics if you want to know more. What I can tell you is that Bradshaw's new album, "North Georgia Rounder," is packed from top to bottom with exquisitely beautiful and patient folk songs about the people, places, stories and wisdom of the Appalachian region he calls home.
Pony Bradshaw, with Grayson Jenkins: 8 p.m. Saturday, $17, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
