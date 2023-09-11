PonyBradshaw_PhotoCredit_Bekah-Jordan-scaled.jpg

Georgian singer-songwriter and avid reader Pony Bradshaw plays Saturday at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

 Bekah Jordan

Everyone listens to music differently. Some feel the rhythm first. Others are drawn immediately to the melodies. Still others zero in on the lyrics from the first word.

I'm a melody guy — vocals and guitars. Which means I'm not exactly the right person to tell you what's great about Pony Bradshaw, a Georgia-based singer-songwriter who quotes "John Ciardi, the great translator of Dante" in his bio and credits his incredible lyrics not to being a fan of John Prine or Bob Dylan, but to his "nearly lifelong commitment to reading."

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

