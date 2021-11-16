If you were here in the Before Times and you love live music, then you almost certainly remember Polyrhythmics as one of the bands that stopped to play in Central Oregon regularly for years.
On Friday, the Seattle-based octet will return to town to fill the cozy Volcanic Theatre Pub with a dizzying concoction of deeply groovy funk that’s psychedelic, cinematic and irresistible.
There are, of course, plenty of funk bands out there. But what makes Polyrhythmics special is their insistence on spicing up the funk with a healthy dose of Afrobeat influence and flecks of soul, jazz, rock, Latin music, downtempo and dub.
So yeah, there are plenty of funk bands out there. And Polyrhythmics is not just one of ‘em, but one of the best of ‘em. Check out their sound at polyrhythmics.bandcamp.com.
Polyrhythmics: $18; 9 p.m. Friday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.