For 10 years, Bellingham, Washington, quintet Polecat has blended country, rock ’n’ roll and bluegrass into a mix designed to get audiences moving. And much of that dance-filled decade has been spent in Bend, where the group has become a regular fixture at events and venues such as 4 Peaks Music Festival, Pickin’ & Paddlin’ at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, Volcanic Theatre Pub and, last year, the Sisters Folk Festival. Beyond that, the band has professional ties to the city: Gabe Johnson and Parallel 44 Presents worked as the band’s booking agents in its early days, and guitarist/vocalist Aaron Guest is a Breedlove Guitars artist.
All things must pass, though, and Polecat is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in March with a farewell tour that kicks off at Volcanic Theatre Pub on Wednesday. The Alicia Viani Band will also perform, and the band teased collaborations with its members Pete Kartsounes and Benji Nagel on the Facebook event page. Bend, get ready to stomp-grass with Polecat one last time.
Polecat, with Alicia Viani Band: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, doors open at 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
