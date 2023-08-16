Xavier, a 11-week-old kitten, pounced at a pink spring as it skittered across the floor. Each time he landed on the toy, his tiny paws propelled it in a new direction, piquing his playful curiosity. Two other cats curled up in the laps of visitors in the cat lounge which was outfitted with cat towers and comfy chairs.
Playful Paws Cat Cafe, now open in Bend, leans more heavily toward cats than cafe. Visitors are encouraged to pet, play and cuddle with the adoptable cats occupying the lounge, of which there are currently six.
A visit to the cat lounge costs $20 and visitors receive a complimentary beverage from the cafe’s fridge and a timer set to 50 minutes. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are highly recommended.
Lights snacks such as chips and cookies are available at an additional charge, in addition to “meowchandise” including headbands with cat ears ($4), coffee mugs ($16) and T-shirts ($20-$26).
A family affair
April Ferguson is at the helm of the new concept with the support of husband, Matt Ferguson, daughter Caitlin Ferguson, 11, and son Nathan Ferguson, 9.
The Fergusons relocated to Bend from North Carolina in 2020. Before stepping into the entrepreneurial world, April had over a decade of experience as a corporate events manager, but she was looking for a change. The cat cafe offered an opportunity to combine her lifetime love of cats while creating a hub for people and animals to celebrate each other.
Caitlin, who helps at the front desk, said her favorite part of working at the cafe is petting the cats. She quickly became attached to Ellie, who arrived at the cafe on Tuesday, and is hoping her mom will allow her to bring the feline home. Ellie was surrendered to Cascade Canine Rescue East and West (CCREW), a nonprofit working to address the pet overpopulation problem.
April said, “CCREW didn’t really know what to do with her, so they brought her here. She super friendly, but she doesn’t like other cats,” motioning to what she called the VIP suite, an open office next to the front desk secured with a gate, where she has placed Ellie.
Lounging with the kittens
Inside the lounge, Caitlin handed me and and other the visitors each a metal cups with cat treats. I placed the small container on my leg and it eventually caught Xavier’s attention. He ate the square treats in the dish one by one, before crawling onto my leg and taking an interest in my laptop’s keyboard.
His small body wasn’t heavy enough to press down the keys, until most of his weight concentrated on the backslash, which he typed approximately 15 times.
Adopting a cat through the cafe
Visitors who develop a connection with the cats in the lounge may fill out an adoption application through the cafe’s local rescue partners — CCREW and the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Down the road, April plans to host meditation with cats, wine nights and other special events at the cat cafe.
“There are so many different options,” Ferguson said. “We’ll see what we come up with.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.