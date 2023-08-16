Xavier, a 11-week-old kitten, pounced at a pink spring as it skittered across the floor. Each time he landed on the toy, his tiny paws propelled it in a new direction, piquing his playful curiosity. Two other cats curled up in the laps of visitors in the cat lounge which was outfitted with cat towers and comfy chairs.

Playful Paws Cat Cafe, now open in Bend, leans more heavily toward cats than cafe. Visitors are encouraged to pet, play and cuddle with the adoptable cats occupying the lounge, of which there are currently six.

Cat lounge.jpg

Visitors spend time with one of the adoptable cats in the cat lounge at Playful Paws Cat Cafe. 
A cat named Tanner.jpg

Tanner, a 11-week-old domestic short hair, loves playing with his sister, Uma.
