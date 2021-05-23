Every gardener goes through their “if only” fantasy phase. Usually, the phase is followed by the dream of a greenhouse for the purpose of having fresh produce almost year-round.
We bought a house that had a small greenhouse, plus a majestic lava flow over the 2 acres. We loved rocks, and we loved gardening. It was a perfect match for us.
One small greenhouse leads to thoughts of a larger greenhouse. The winter of 1997 was busy with plotting and planning. Although we thought we had investigated all the aspects of building and production, in retrospect there were issues we hadn’t even thought of.
Is there a greenhouse in your future? Before you make the plunge you may want to spend some time with pencil, paper and some self-analyzing.
- Ask yourself, how do I want to use the greenhouse? Seed starting? Year-round vegetable growing? Overwintering plants from the patio?
- Where should the greenhouse be located? Do I have a sunny location? Are there trees close to a possible site? Is the location close to the house? Would water and power be easily available?
- What type of accessories will be needed?
If your intent is to have a space for seed starting and plant propagation from cuttings, the greenhouse could be a structure consisting mainly of shelves to accommodate the filled seeding trays. You might consider designating and designing one area for potting. If you intend to grow the plants on to production you might want to consider a raised bed system to accommodate a larger soil volume.
If you have idealistic ideas of growing vegetables throughout the winter be prepared to mortgage the house and dip into what is left of the IRA. In a few short steps the $4 summer tomato plant has turned into a $164 winter tomato treasure.
Overwintering semi-hardy patio containers might require some pot protection but no heat as you wouldn’t want to break plant dormancy. You would have to water several times during the storage period to avoid dehydration.
An 8-by-6 space may sound and look large enough on a piece of graph paper, in reality it may not be. A popular size for a hobby greenhouse is 12 feet by 8 feet.
A good exercise would be to buy some stakes and colored plastic tape to outline the dimensions at waist height. Then step inside and visualize how you would use the space.
Your greenhouse should be located where it will receive the most sunlight, ideally with a southern exposure. Could you incorporate some solar features? An important consideration should be an easy access to the house. A greenhouse can lose its appeal if you have to hike across the yard through high winds and rain. In the excitement of planning make sure you don’t block a priceless view, but at the same time miss the opportunity to block a neighbor’s ugly shed.
What were some of the points we missed investigating? We should have installed a fan system rather than using the free standing household type fan. The one problem that causes the most grief is that the greenhouse is situated fairly close to two juniper trees. The juniper roots are so invasive that every spring I have a massive job of turning the soil and pulling out roots from the foot high concrete raised beds.
We tried the year-round growing plan but the results in February and March were dismal. The plants weren’t getting enough light. Economically it didn’t seem feasible to add grow lights and use the gas heat to sustain growth.
A greenhouse is an investment of money and time; make sure your greenhouse will fulfill your specific need and expectation. Don’t let it become a repository for outdated garden chemicals or plastic containers you will never use. Taking the time to do some size and site planning will keep you from having the “whoops” conversation later.
Niki Jabbour, author and monthly garden column writer for Horticulture magazine proves there are alternatives to growing in a greenhouse. Jabbour is noted for her year-round gardening techniques in cold frames, plus low and high polytunnels, also called hoop-houses. The best part of her story is that Jabbour gardens in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her latest book, ‘Growing Under Cover” is on my shopping list.
Jabbour’s writings inspire me to either try new techniques and to revisit container gardening. Carrots in a pot, why not? As long as the container is deep enough for a long variety, or if the container is short, choose a short variety. Even corn has been developed to produce in a container.
Discovery Park Community Garden, located on Discovery Park Drive is an excellent example of raised bed cloche gardening. Assignment of available beds is done by lottery every April.
The cloche protects, and extends the growing season and harvest.
The raised bed structure also presents the opportunity to grow short-term varieties of tomatoes, peppers and melons. The program is under the management of the OSU Master Gardener Volunteers with support from Bend Park & Recreation District.
It is still early enough in the season to do some experimenting with a new technique, maybe a simple cold frame using cinder blocks and discarded windows. Or maybe a container of carrots.
