Like just about everyone and everything in 2020, “Placed: An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon, Vol. 1” did not have an easy year. The newly published tome, edited by Bend writers Ellen Santasiero and Irene Cooper, features short essays, fiction and poems by 37 contributors covering various phenomena and experiences about Central Oregon.
When groundwork for the project began, there were actually five writers involved, the members of a writing group that would meet at Jackson’s Corner East: Cooper, Santasiero, Sarah Cyr, Cat Finney and Shelby Little.
But when the pandemic and quarantine began, the project almost fell by the wayside, according to Santasiero.
“We were all pulled in many different directions,” she said. “All of us had day jobs and family and everything else to tend do. So it did almost fall through the cracks, but philosophically, we all really wanted it to happen.”
The seed for “Placed” was originally planted during the 2018-20 tenure of Oregon’s ninth Poet Laureate, Kim Stafford.
“He went all around the state and did various things to promote literary writing in the state, and one of them was his suggestion that people do an encyclopedia, just for the local area,” Santasiero said. “That seed stuck with us. We thought it was a cool idea, and so we took it from there.”
She and Cooper soldiered on in spite of the pandemic, and even soliciting more pieces after widespread protests began in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, in Minnesota, Santasiero said.
The PR materials for the book attest to the editors’ effort to steep the book in the present as well as the past: “Started before the onset of the pandemic of COVID-19, nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations, and the social and political upheaval of 2020, and completed just prior to the presidential election, ‘Placed’ is a snapshot of our before, and a series of lenses by which to view our forthcoming” future.
The book is organized by alphabetized topics: Under “C” is “Care,” followed by a definition of the word and a piece by Ginny Contento about Volunteers in Medicine of the Cascades. “C” also stands for “Croak: noun, a low, gritty sound,” and Siobhan Sullivan tells a fictional tale of the Toad Queen and her mate attempting to survive and, with a touch of magical realism, extinguish a wildfire through the song of the Great Basin spadefoot toad.
“Just broadly, we wanted nature and culture,” Santasiero said. “We wanted cultural stories as well as stories about landscape as well as the outdoors. We really, really valued the multi-vocal aspect of the project. We really just wanted the surprise of seeing what people came up with — you know, what they sent in. That was a fun part of the project, just kind of see what people want to talk about. We just love that, having it not just be our voices.”
“Placed” is available at Roundabout Books and Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe in Bend. If and when you get your hands on a copy, don’t ask Santasiero which are her favorite pieces in the book.
“You can’t do that to me,” she said, laughing. “The whole thing. I love all of the pieces equally.”
