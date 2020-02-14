Portland’s little orchestra will once again say "yes" to Bend this summer.
Pink Martini will return to Les Schwab Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The pop-jazz-classical hybrid, led by Thomas Lauderdale, has performed at Les Schwab every other year like clockwork for many years. This performance comes after a little bit longer of a gap, as the group’s last show at the venue was in 2017.
The group's most recent studio album, "Je Dis Oui!" ("I say yes" in French), was released in 2016.
Tickets cost $85, $75 or $65 plus fees for reserved seating or $35 plus fees for general admission and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at bit.ly/PinkMartiniLSA2020 or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday (use password LOCAL). Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
