In actual news about Pink Floyd, the legendary British psych-rock band released its first new recorded music in 28 years last week: A single, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” in support of the people of Ukraine. Proceeds from the song, which features vocals by Ukrainian Andriy Khlyvnyuk, will go to humanitarian relief in the war-torn country.

In news about a Pink Floyd tribute band, Pigs on the Wing will return to Bend Saturday for a show at the Tower Theatre. Since forming in Portland in 2006, the band has developed into one of the best Pink Floyd tribute acts around, known for offering a thoughtful and respectful take on the band’s classic material while also infusing it with a bit of Pacific Northwest punk vibe.

Pigs on the Wing focus on ‘70s-era Pink Floyd and have performed albums like “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall” in their entirety. Their current feature show is a full performance of the 1975 classic “Wish You Were Here,” followed by a second set of songs selected from the Roger Waters era of the Floyd.

Pigs on the Wing: A Tribute to Pink Floyd: $28, 7:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

