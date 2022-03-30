Nature is healing, and live arts events continue to come back online as the pandemic abates (for now, anyway). The Tower Theatre in downtown Bend offers proof this weekend when it hosts Sunriver Music Festival's fourth annual Piano Showcase, led by Michael Allen Harrison and featuring the talents of Colleen Adent, Mac Potts and Andrea Johnson. You can attend the full slate of masterclasses and workshops on Saturday, or simply catch the four in concert at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday — or attend all of the above. For tickets and more info, visit towertheatre.org.
Speaking of Sunriver Music Festival, the acclaimed classical music series has announced that its 45th season is on for Aug. 8 through 21, marking the inaugural season for new artistic director and conductor Brett Mitchell. Find more info at sunrivermusic.org.
OK, back to this weekend at the Tower: On Sunday, Oregon Ballet Theatre’s OBT2 ensemble of pre-professional dancers will make their Tower debut in a 3 p.m. performance, with money raised from ticket sales supporting the Tower’s Arts Education program, LessonPLAN. And for aspiring dancers, the company is offering a ballet workshop for intermediate to advanced dancers ages 12 to 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. To register, email centraloregonschoolofballet@gmail.com or call 541-389-9306. For tickets and performance info, visit towertheatre.org.
