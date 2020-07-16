Red Chair artist lands award — Wildlife photographer Sue Dougherty, a member of Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend, has won the professional category of the 2020 Audubon Photography Award. Dougherty snapped her prize-winning photograph of a male magnificent frigatebird in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. The giant bird has a wingspan up to 8 feet. To see Dougherty’s photos of birds and wildlife from around the world, visit the gallery, located at 103 NW Oregon Ave. in downtown Bend.
Contact: redchairgallerybend.com or 541-306-3176.
