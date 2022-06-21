Academie de Ballet will present two special end of season performances of "Peter Pan" at Ridgeview High School on Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
“Fly to Neverland with Peter, Wendy and the Darlings! Meet Tinker Bell and Tiger Lily, play with the Lost Boys and battle Captain Hook and his band of pirates with Academie de Ballet Classique,” reads the event description. “This beloved tale of faith, trust, and pixie dust is directed by Alesa Terry and features ballet, tap, hip hop, lyrical and contemporary styles from dancers ages three through adult.”
Colorful scenery, beautiful costumes, enchanting music, and talented young dancers bring this story to life on the stage. People of all ages will be captivated by the adaptation of the classic tale of Peter Pan.
“I get teary-eyed watching the students perform because I see the hard work they have put in,” said Na Spakousky, operations manager at Academie de Ballet Classique. “They shine on stage and they show such joy and it’s contagious.”
The Academie de Ballet Classique is a local dance school offering classes in pre-ballet through pre-professional ballet, contemporary and free movement, lyrical ballet, jazz dance and hip-hop.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Valerie Holgers founded the Academie de Ballet Classique in 2006. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marylhurst College in Portland, had a career as a professional ballet dancer, and is a certified and registered teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), one of the world’s most influential dance education and training organizations.
There will be Peter Pan cookies from a local bakery and flowers sold outside the auditorium — all proceeds from which will go to the academy's scholarship fund, which helps students afford to attend the academy.
“Last year, we had about seven or eight dancers on our scholarship fund that would not have been able to take classes without that,” said Spakousky.
Advance tickets to see the performance can be purchased for $16-$23 at bendticket.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.