There are a lot of rootsy bluegrass groups out there, and a lot of them come through Bend. It can be hard to tell them apart if you don’t have a finely tuned eagle ear.
But you don’t even need that to pick Pert Near Sandstone out of a police lineup. This is, after all, a band with a clogger in it. We’re talking about a dancer with wooden-soled shoes, not the breakfast sandwich at Rockin’ Dave’s.
Matt Cartier is his name, and he also plays fiddle for Pert Near Sandstone. In fact, the rest of the band’s instrumentation is basic bluegrass — mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass — but Pert Near is no basic bluegrass act. For evidence, listen to its 2020 album “Rising Tide” to hear how the band incorporates progressive ‘grass, pop melodies, punk spirit and political leanings. Oh and, of course, percussion … courtesy Cartier’s feet.
Pert Near Sandstone will return to Bend Thursday night for its first local show in years. They’ll be joined by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, an upbeat band of Americana sweethearts from Montana.
Pert Near Sandstone, with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: $15; 8 p.m. Thursday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.