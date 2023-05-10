M83IUEOH.jpg-small.jpeg

Sabrina "Sabs" Cooper, longtime manager of Pegasus Books in Bend and writer of issue no. 3 in the "Tales from Nottingham" series.

 Submitted photo

For 14 years, 12 as manager, Sabrina “Sabs” Cooper has worked at Pegasus Books, uniting customers with the perfect comic, game or book at the longstanding store in downtown Bend.

Recently, a new comic written by Cooper, 31, hit the shop’s colorful shelves. Cooper was among the winners — four writers and four artists — of comic book publisher Mad Cave’s 2021 Talent Search, which granted winning writers and artists an opportunity to tell portions of the limited “Tales from Nottingham” series, a spin-off of the comic “Nottingham” offering a noir retelling of the Robin Hood story. Two volumes of “Nottingham” have already been published, with a third to follow after the six-issue “Tales from Nottingham” has had its run.

Tales from Nottingham 3 - Pegasus Variant pg1.jpg

"Tales from Nottingham" variant cover done exclusively for Pegasus Books in downtown Bend. Store manager Sabrina "Sabs" Cooper wrote the issue, which focuses on Maid Marian, and artist Shane Connery Volk drew the alternative cover.
Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

