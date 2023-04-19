Back before the pandemic, I used to scan the live music listings in the Portland Mercury every single week. It didn't take me long to notice that I was noticeably and naturally intrigued by bills consisting of three bands with unfamiliar but interesting (and/or good) names.
There's something about the possibility of such a night. Surely you'll find a new band to like, right?
Volcanic Theatre Pub will host that kind of bill Saturday night, when the PBJam Fest tour comes to town. Some Central Oregonians may be familiar with one, two or all three of these bands, but I am not. So let's dig in!
Swindler: Based in Seattle and a past performer at the local 4 Peaks festival, this band's sound is a particularly vintage-feeling blend of funk and jazz, with a heavy emphasis on deep grooves.
Cytrus: Also from Seattle, this eight-piece group (complete with saxophone!) is a bona fide dance-floor-filler. Their music is a fast-paced fusion of electro-funk, disco and kaleidoscopic jams.
Family Mystic: They sound like a cult, but this Portland-based band is actually just four guys playing what they call "feel good music" built from psychedelic soul, effervescent grooves and beautiful vocal harmonies.
Verdict: There are thousands of people in Bend who would love this show and should be there Saturday night. If you know one of them, let them know!
PBJam Fest tour with Swindler, Cytrus and Family Mystic: 8 p.m. Saturday, $15, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.