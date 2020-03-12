Jazz at the Oxford’s 10th season comes to a close Friday and Saturday with three performances and a music education workshop from saxophonist, vocalist, bandleader and series producer Patrick Lamb. While perhaps best known on the Bend jazz scene for curating The Oxford series for many years, Lamb’s first love is performing. He started out at age 18 playing with singer/pianist Diane Schuur (who kicked off the current Oxford season) and has since gone on to play with artists such as Alice Cooper, Smokey Robinson and KISS’ Tommy Thayer. These days he continues to tour regularly with R&B artists Bobby Caldwell, Gino Vannelli and Jeff Lorber while balancing producing work with Patrick Lamb Productions and his solo career. “Soul Ties,” his sixth studio album, released in 2018.
While Lamb’s performances are sold out, as always fans and musicians alike can check out the free music education workshop Saturday morning in the hotel.
Patrick Lamb: 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; sold out
Patrick Lamb music education workshop: 11:15 a.m. Saturday; free; Jazz at the Oxford, The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.