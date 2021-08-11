Maybe you need a day outside in the shade, away from the stresses of work and family life. Maybe you’ve just had the Frankie Goes to Hollywood earworm hit on repeat in your head. Taking a few minutes out of your day to unwind and be in nature can do a world of good for your overall health (should the skies be smoke-free).
With Sunday marked as National Relaxation day, head to one of Bend’s many parks for a close dose of recharging in the outdoors. With more than 70 designated parks, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District website, and over 2,600 acres to explore, there’s ample space to spread out, zone out and chill out for an hour or two or five. Here are just a few oldies but goodies.
NOTE: You can bring a hammock or a slackline to your park relaxation day, but you must follow park district guidelines when using them, including only using juniper or ponderosa trees that are at least 18 inches in diameter and padding the tree where it comes in contact with the line. For all rules and regulations visit bendparksandrec.org.
Drake Park
The first park in Bend is understandably popular given its location and views of Mirror Pond, and with 13 acres of space to meander and many old and shady trees to find refuge under, there is room for everyone. The paved pathways weave across the green space, along the river and under the trees, offering up a leisurely walk with a few interpretive signs where you can read up on Bend history.
Finding your own patch of grass is easy; just watch out for the … “gifts” that the resident Canada geese have left behind.
Juniper Park
The shady (as in trees, not as in sketchy) midtown park surrounds Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, meaning that after a morning swim lesson or treadmill session you can stretch, relax or have a picnic in the 22-acre green space beyond. Within the past few years, the park has been extensively updated with a new playground, more parking, a new entrance off Sixth Street, a new bathroom and an 18-foot shade structure, according to the park district website. Full of towering ponderosa pines as well as a few deciduous trees along the path, it’s a great place to be when the sun bakes the rest of town.
Hillside Park
This park is technically broken into two parts, with the Hillside I Park being more green and developed and Hillside II Park left mostly natural. Hillside, located on Awbrey Butte near 12th Street, is a great neighborhood park for a fix of both of those. Totaling 12.4 acres together, both I and II have trails under large trees and tons of open space to enjoy. Hillside has a partially fenced off-leash area as well, so Fido can enjoy a day in the park too.
Pioneer Park
Pioneer Park is another old park along the river and a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown with a picnic lunch. Home to a large covered pavilion that can be rented for events as well as a formal rose garden, open green space and a heavily treed riverfront walk, there are many ways to relax the day away. The only issue comes from the limited parking in the area, which can make getting into the park feel like an exclusive event, but if you can find a spot, you’re in for a treat.
Shevlin Park
The crown jewel of parks for many Bendites, not only because of its size, but also the number of things to see and do there. The 981-acre park on the far west side of town includes just 50 acres of developed space, meaning that there are loads of spaces to explore. Take a leisurely walk or a bike ride on the cool trails near the creek, or venture up the hillside, where the dusty and slightly more technical trails await. In all, 23 miles of paths spaghetti across the park. If you’re really feeling toasty in the Central Oregon sun and are brave enough to do it, take a quick dip in chilly Tumalo Creek for an icy but refreshing swim.
