Our kids have many and varied talents. One that seems to be universal is their ability to zing their parents (and grandparents) with difficult and awkward questions that often leave us squirming.

“How does the baby get in its mommy’s tummy?”

“Why is that lady so fat?” (This one is always asked in a very loud voice that the subject of the question can definitely hear.)

“What is heaven like and why can’t I see it through a telescope?”

“What does the tooth fairy do with all those teeth?”

“How many girlfriends did you have before you married Mom?”

And of course, the one many parents of grade school-age children fear at this time of year: “Is Santa Claus real?”

By the way, it’s not inconceivable that all these questions could be fired at you, machine gun style, in the course of a five-minute drive to the supermarket. Talk about a pressure cooker situation!

Clearly, the potential scope and quantity of these queries is vast, which is why parents have many different strategies for attempting to answer them.

Some have vowed to always be honest with their children, albeit in an age-appropriate fashion. Generally this is a healthy approach, but you run the risk of having to comfort a shuddering, sobbing 6-year-old who has just learned why we can’t go visit Buddy at the “farm in the country” where your significant other said the elderly family dog had “gone to live” after he didn’t come home. And yes, for at least the next 12 months, every time you see a dog that looks even slightly like Buddy, there will be fresh tears and heartbreak. Suddenly, a little white lie doesn’t seem so bad.

There’s the duck, dodge and deflect maneuver that goes like this. Question: “Mom, why do you and dad spend so much time reorganizing your closet with the bedroom door locked?” Answer: “Well what we’re doing is … oh, wow, I hear the ice cream truck coming. Please run out front and look for it.” Or, “That’s a great question. Go ask your father.” Or, “I would love to talk about that with you right after we get back from Disneyland.”

A variation on duck, dodge and deflect is the idea of parrying one question with another, such as “I’m not sure; what do YOU think?” This particular counter-question works really well for the dreaded Santa conversation, by the way. It’s also a useful tool for those in the “never lie to my kids” camp.

With that uncanny sixth sense they have, our kids often manage to ask these kinds of questions when we’re trapped in close proximity. Like when we’re driving in the car or have just stepped into the shower. Since we’re cornered and can’t escape, we’ll launch into a sincere and long-winded effort to provide a meaningful answer that we’re quite proud of — only to look in the rearview mirror and see junior has fallen asleep mid-soliloquy. Or we peek around the shower curtain to find she’s wandered off to have a tea party with the cat.

Fluffy apparently provides much better and more interesting answers than we do.

As the kids get older, their questions become more philosophical and more direct, but no less challenging to answer when they’re sprung on you out of the blue or in front of company.

“Dad says he’d like to get back together with you, do you think you two can remarry?”

“Can my boyfriend sleep over and stay in my room?”

“Can I change my major from accounting to e-sports?”

Just take a deep breath and do your best. Be grateful that your teens or 20-somethings are willing to come to you with these kinds of questions at all — it indicates you’re doing something right as a parent. You can still use any or all of the aforementioned methods of answering. But also, don’t be afraid to admit you’re not sure of the answer and need a moment to think about it. At this point, your kids surely know you’re not the Oracle at Delphi or some other all-knowing being. In cases where the question is intrusive or inappropriate, it’s OK to establish boundaries and say that is not something you’re comfortable discussing with them.

Sometimes, we really handle our kids’ odd or embarrassing questions with aplomb. Other times, we stammer and stutter and say something we immediately regret and wish there was a time machine that could take us back for a do-over. But since there isn’t, the next time you’re really put on the spot and just can’t find the words you think will satisfy your little inquisitor without scarring them for life, there’s always this trusty get-out-of-jail-free card: “You know, I’m not totally sure. Let me check on that and I’ll get back to you.” If you’re lucky, they’ll forget the question and never bring it up again. If not, at least you’ve bought yourself some time to gather your thoughts.