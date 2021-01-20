With Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, we at GO! headquarters decided to take a look at new beginnings and recent firsts. Subsequent to the arrival of COVID-19 in the U.S., there have been a lot of innovations as well as new twists on existing things in business, education, entertainment and more.
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since the coronavirus disrupted life around the globe. The pandemic, and ensuing need to quarantine and social distance, forced the pivot heard ‘round the world.
Here’s a look at some of our culture’s newer developments, a lot of which seem here to stay.
Language
As much as it pains some people to accept it, language is constantly evolving. We’ve recently ushered in a slew of new words and wrangled new meaning from existing ones. Below are but a few examples, some officially in dictionaries, others on their way.
Pivot — If people and the businesses they ran and worked for were going to make it through the pandemic, it was critical to make a shift in the way they did things — such as speaking. Enter the word “pivot,” which, when used in the context of the pandemic, means a quick redirection of the way one does things. A few examples from the local entertainment world: Bend Comedy pivoted to making masks. BEAT Children’s Theatre pivoted to pre-recorded shows available digitally. And in October, BendFilm Festival pivoted to outdoor and online screenings.
Social distancing — Had anyone heard this seemingly contradictory term before? Doesn’t just saying “distancing” say it all?
An abundance of caution — Because plain ol’ caution is like throwing caution to the wind. Don’t get caught without an abundant quantity of caution.
Dining
Food delivery — Sure, it’s been around a while: For instance, DoorDash was founded in 2013. According to Morgan Stanley, though, the pandemic accelerated the projected growth of food-delivery
Outdoor dining — Again, nothing new, but with COVID-19 in the air, it certainly seems safer than sequestering yourself indoors with strangers.
Curbside pickup — And you thought the drive-thru was the only way to get a meal without getting out of your car.
Takeout cocktails — Oh dear God, yes, please.
Work and education
Zoom meeting — Before 2020, many of us had never heard of Zoom. And during 2020, we never heard the end of it. The fun of changing backgrounds, the impressive immediacy of high-speed internet and the plus of not having to wear dress pants for meetings were soon offset but eyestrain, the general tedium of conversing with a screen and creeps not wearing pants during Zoom meetings.
Telecommuting — The term’s existed for about two decades now, but not everyone felt empowered or brazen enough to actually try it. Now, as one former coworker put it to this reporter, the lie that one can’t be productive from home has finally been put to rest. The ability to work remotely has tech workers and other professionals pouring out of cities — according to one study, remote-work policies have led to a projection of between 14 and 23 million expected to relocate to new regions and cities. For better or worse, those places seem to include a growing Central Oregon.
Entertainment
Livestreaming — Musicians, comedians and theater companies turned to livestreaming and pre-recorded entertainment in order to assuage boredom — theirs and ours.
Bingeing — Again, not remotely new, this past year has found even the most disciplined consumers willing to play one more episode, and another, of their favorite show. Or any show.
First-time marijuana users — Business was a-booming for dispensaries in Oregon and elsewhere. With cannabis legal and the pandemic meaning we should quarantine, Dorothy was right: There really is no place like home — especially when you’re stoned.
Outdoor recreation — With a great many people wanting to get outside, the pandemic reversed a downward trend in outdoor recreation, making it difficult to find gear from kayaks to snowboards. The New York Times wrote “Now there’s a mad rush for outdoor gear. All of it.”
Honorable mentions
We’re running low on space, but don’t sleep on these recent developments:
Twice-impeached presidents
Storming the Capitol
Being turned in by a relative for storming the Capitol
Stress-induced body aches
