Bend comedian Cody Parr is pretty sure he did NOT grapple with COVID-19 in the spring.
“I got really, really sick at the end of March,” he said by phone last week as he hiked down Pilot Butte, part of his health regimen in the wake of a mystery illness.
“It gave me a viral infection in my lungs. So my lungs were infected. My bronchial tubes were infected, and I’ve now developed asthma,” Parr said. “I’m trying to counter it by doing different breathing exercises, getting out and working out a little bit … doing exercises just to get my heart rate up, expand my lungs.”
The illness came on in March after he’d returned to Bend from Austin, Texas, where he filmed a comedy special, “Talking 2 Myself.”
“I just could not shake whatever illness I had. I saw six different doctors over two and a half months, trying to figure out what was wrong with me,” Parr said. He was tested for COVID-19 twice, and the results were negative both times.
“But they also said that my tests could be false negative, and that they were only about 60 % accurate, maybe. … I just took precautions as if I did (have COVID-19),” he said.
Parr has been able to use some of his downtime productively.
“I was like, ‘All right, I have to pivot. How do I bring awareness to a comedy brand and myself, and this community without doing any shows (or) promotion?’ So I learned how to build an online merchandise store,” he said. “I learned how to make merchandise. I was teaching myself how to design everything, and I put together a website called shopbeertown.com.”
And now that he’s finally feeling better, he’s been working on getting his special on Amazon Prime for streaming. Prior to the pandemic and his illness, Parr had been working to produce more live shows in Bend through Beertown Comedy.
“My goal is to actually work up to bringing A- and B -list comedians to Bend on a much bigger level,” he said. “I was trying to get back into that, and then COVID hit and immediately all my shows, all my venues, everything was canceled.”
Parr isn’t the only comic to see his comedic efforts take a hit the last few months. Fellow Bend comedian Katy Ipock, who promotes comedy shows and open mics through Ipockolyptic Productions, was proactive in replacing canceled live events with streaming efforts such as the game show “Be My Quarantine.”
Ipockolyptic Productions began hosting live open mics again in late May, followed by comedy shows in June. Last week, she made the decision to cancel some of her shows amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. As of this week, the numbers are down and so the shows are back on again, Saturdays at Craft Kitchen & Brewery and The Capitol in downtown Bend on Aug. 14 and 28. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.
“Crowds have definitely been small,” Ipock said. With social distancing measures in place, the smaller crowds are partly by design. Instead of selling tickets per person, they’re sold per table. Seating accommodates only 26 people.
“That way, the audience gets to decide who sits at their table,” she said. “We have technically sold out every show we’ve done at Craft so far, but what defines a sell-out now is very different from what it used to be.”
Despite the challenges, there have been enthused audiences hungry for live comedy to return. Unfortunately, with recent upticks in COVID-19 cases, she opted to cancel a few planned shows last week.
As for her personal brand of comedy, “I’ve been lucky enough to have inspirations and things to write about,” she said. “I stumbled across the website for the Miniature Silky Fainting Goat Association and that has turned into 10 minutes of new material.”
Back in February, Conner Satterfield was booked on about seven Ipockolyptic Productions shows, all of which had to be canceled. During quarantine, he “smoked a lot of weed and hung out at the house,” he said.
Despite the number of bookings he had before the pandemic, Satterfield considers himself a comedy newcomer, and one problem with the shutdown and quarantine has been the lack of a crowd to work new material in front of.
“This is one of the only entertainment forms that you can’t really practice on your own,” Satterfield said. “It’s just really hard for anybody in the comedic world to try to write new stuff out and see whether or not it’s going to land. You can tell your friends all day long, but at the end of the day, you need a crowd. I think that’s what I missed the most (during) quarantine — I mean, even if you bombed — just getting up there and trying something new out.”
Fellow comic Dillon Kolar agrees.
“I do feel like there’s a noticeable lack of audience,” Kolar said. Streaming comedy, he found, just isn’t the same. “You don’t hear the laughter, you just see the comment, you know?”
He used quarantine to touch up and flesh out some of his older material, he said.
“A lot of it I’m just looking at the body of work that I have,” he said, “but there is some COVID stuff that’s happening. I usually write from my life and what I’m going through. Some of it is observational, some of it’s stories.”
Prior to the pandemic, Comedian Gina Christopher was performing about five times a month around various Bend venues as well as Redmond and Prineville.
“I was forcing myself to write every week to make sure I had new jokes and new material,” she said, adding that shortly before the pandemic began, she was working so hard to hone an hour-long set that she began to experience writer’s block.
When quarantine began, she embraced the forced hiatus from comedy.
“I found I didn’t write at all. There was a lot going on. Not only quarantine, but the BLM movement, and then the presidential election coming up,” she said. “I returned to college, so I had a lot on my plate. I decided to put comedy on the backburner.”
Now, three months later, “I can’t put a pen down. Things are just flowing in,” she said. “Now I’m just filling my notebooks up with jokes in the middle of night.”
Ryan Traughber, another Central Oregon comic who also does promotions, said Bend Comedy, the company he co-owns did its last live show about a week before the quarantine was implemented in Oregon.
“Our very last show ended up being a local showcase,” he said. “It was nice that we were able to give all the local comedians the opportunity to do their last show for a while. It was great. We actually promoted it … as a streaming show. I think we had two couples actually show up for the live show,” while another 15 to 20 watched online.”
Though Bend Comedy pivoted to online offerings, the company usually shutters for the summer, starting up again in September.
This year, he and co-owner Elaine Johnson “took full advantage of taking time off for the summer because that also coincided with the Black Lives Matter movement. Not only do we have people of color locally in our comedy community, but we wanted to support the people out there across the country.
“The main reason we took full advantage of not doing shows in the summer is because two things: One, we don’t want people watching us. We want people watching what is going on out there. And second, our voice is not important right now. Their voice is important right now.”
Ipock had similar inclinations with respect to her brand of comedy.
“I do know that as comedians, one of our jobs is to shine bright lights into dark corners, and make hard conversations easier to (talk) about. I have been thinking about my white privilege, and growing up in Bend, and find a way to talk about my experience in a way that can help other people understand that we have a responsibility as people with privilege to help those who don’t have the same amount of privilege.
“I can’t say what I’ve written so far has been, you know, funny,” Ipock said. She then told a story about a family get-together when she was a little girl, and how her older cousins would stand around the campfire telling racist jokes. She was too young to understand what any of it meant — she just knew that the other found it funny.
“It took me until way older to realize that … the jokes aren’t OK,” she said.
“It’s going to take me a while to mine that for the humor while still getting my point across,” Ipock said. “It’s a tough time to be in comedy. There’s a lot of focus on language right now, and what language is used, and how we interact with each other.”
Satterfield said that while he fears political correctness intruding on comedy, he also believes comedians are “frontline warriors for social justice,” he said.
“If possible, I want to get up into Portland … into some of the bigger clubs, and just talk about a different point of view. I’m a redneck, but I’m also a very proud bisexual man. It’s this weird combination of my spa weekends being going hunting. I come back from my spa weekend dirtier than I left. I want to bring that type of point of view … and an open conversation.”
