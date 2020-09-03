Normally, Dee McBrien-Lee paints abstracts. But with a pandemic, social unrest and a charged political atmosphere afoot, these are not normal times. When the coronavirus pandemic upended just about everyone’s sense of normalcy, McBrien-Lee decided to go high, painting things that stretch up and toward the light, such as aspen stands and the cattails she sees paddling on Cascades lakes.
She began the paintings in the spring.
“I was trying to come up with a theme for my show, and I thought about everything that’s going on, and how I really could go to a dark place very easily, but I really wanted to be positive and focus on the good things in life, and the simple things. Nothing extravagant,” she said Friday. “I just started looking around me, and I’d done a couple of paintings of trees, and was really enjoying just working vertically. It was very soothing for me, so I thought, ‘Well, that could be a theme.’”
Fourteen such works make up “Vertical Interlude,” McBrien-Lee’s September show at Tumalo Art Co. It opens Friday at the artist-run gallery, where McBrien-Lee has been a member since May 2019.
One of the places she likes to head when wildflowers are in bloom is Hosmer Lake, where she’s fond of paddling to the back waterfall that feeds into the lake. While it’s a pretty spot at any time, “When those flowers are blooming, they’re magnificent,” McBrien-Lee said. “We paddle to it, all the way up to the waterfall. … I did several water themes with cattails. I don’t often see cattails at Hosmer, but … I have two or three paintings in the show that are of cattails that were definitely inspired by the lakes.”
McBrien-Lee studied art and psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz, after which she had a career in sales and marketing for resorts that lasted into the early 2000s. When she found herself with time to paint, she tended toward capturing the natural world on canvas in “fairly traditional ... Western-style painting,” she said.
Back in college “We focused on abstracts and really going deeper and doing different things,” she said. “I knew I always wanted to go back there, and never really got a chance to.”
Around 2013, “I was basically burnt out with what I had been doing,” she said. That same year, she in a sense decided to go back to school — not to New Paltz, but to the abstracts she’d found so intriguing there, and to lessons of abstract art, first with California artist Robert Burridge. In 2014, she studied with East Coast artist Karen Rosasco. Both workshops were conducted by Art in the Mountains, which offers destination art workshops in Bend.
“I just really started studying it, and forcing myself, but I needed that inspiration and that education to really jump off the cliff an do it,” she said. “I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed instruction.”
Though the acrylic and mixed-media works of “Vertical Interlude” weren’t yet on the walls at Tumalo Art Co. at the time she spoke to GO!, she’s received enthusiastic responses to preview images she posted on her website, dmcbrienart.com.
“This was a departure. I really wanted to do something relatable based on what’s going on, and something that people could look at and feel good about, and not have to try to interpret,” she said with a chuckle.
“When I finished the series, I felt, definitely, a closure. I haven’t done too much since I completed the series, but I’m starting to get back into it,” McBrien-Lee said. “I just really focused on those and tried to make sure they were exactly where I wanted them to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.