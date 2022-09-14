Over the Edge Taphouse

Battle of the Bands will take place at Over the Edge Taphouse this Saturday.

 Submitted Photo

Up to 10 bands are set to compete against one another in a Battle of the Bands Saturday afternoon at Over the Edge Taphouse.

The lineup ranges from five-piece bands to duos and individuals who come from Eugene, Salem and, of course, Central Oregon. Each act will take the stage in hopes of winning the audience’s favor.

