Up to 10 bands are set to compete against one another in a Battle of the Bands Saturday afternoon at Over the Edge Taphouse.
The lineup ranges from five-piece bands to duos and individuals who come from Eugene, Salem and, of course, Central Oregon. Each act will take the stage in hopes of winning the audience’s favor.
“This event is being put on for bands and artists that don’t normally get hired because they are new or just starting out,” said Lynnelle Morgan, the owner of Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch. “And so we’re giving them the opportunity to perform in front of an audience for a chance to win some money.”
Audience members get to vote for their favorite three bands of the night after listening to each performance. Thanks to several community sponsors, the prize money will be paid out to first, second and third place — with the winning performance of the night getting a whopping $2,500.
“We’ve got some really wonderful sponsors: Gary Gruner Chevrolet, Madeline’s of Redmond, Kevin Thompson Construction, Kobald Brewing, Clawson Construction & Maintenance, Wild Ride Brewing, Bigfoot Beverage, Sante Fe West Design and A&B Parking Lot Maintenance,” Morgan said. “And all the sponsorship money goes back to the bands.”
The event begins at 4 p.m. and is family-friendly and free to audience members and performers.
“I’m just really encouraging the audience and people to come so they can vote for these people who don’t otherwise get the opportunity and we are encouraging them to stay till the end so that all the bands get heard,” Morgan said.
“We’re looking at the weather, so we’re asking people to bring your jackets, bring a blanket and even a chair,” Morgan said.
So if you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, head to Over the Edge Taphouse to enjoy free local music with a beautiful view, play some putt putt golf or corn toss and indulge in food and drink options from three food carts and 21 taps.
“Once people come out and they see the setting of our venue, they’re very much in awe that we have this kind of beauty in Central Oregon,” said Morgan. “You can see Mt. Jefferson from my venue, and it’s all within the canyon walls of the Crooked River.”
