Tucked in a strip mall behind a gas station on the south end of Bend is Kanji Ramen Noodle & Izakaya. The ramen joint is often overlooked due to its location and deserves greater recognition for its outstanding bowls of ramen, ambiance and exemplary service.
In contrast to its strip mall exterior, the inside of the restaurant feels calm and inviting. One side of the restaurant is lined with wooden booths facing the bar. Touches of wood throughout and Japanese decor promote a sense of relaxation.
And despite most of the tables in the small restaurant filling up, it was somehow quiet. I had to consciously lower the volume of my voice to avoid being heard by the diners at the booths on either side of me.
Kanji offers nine varieties of ramen. The ingredients are mostly the same (wood ear mushrooms, corn, bamboo shoots, egg and green onions) with tweaks to the broth.
I ordered a bowl of the #2 tonkotsu ramen ($17.75) — the name of which translates from Japanese to pork bones. The ingredients mentioned above were steeped in a hearty pork broth with two thin slices of pork on top. The collagen-rich pork bones had turned the broth a milky white and it was dripping with umami. The sliced soft-boiled egg was a curious brown color but tasted wonderful.
To make the dish gluten-free, I requested sweet potato noodles, which closely resembled ramen in both flavor and texture.
My dining partner, a spice lover, chose the #6 spicy miso ramen ($18.25). It was identical in ingredients to the Tonkotsu ramen other than the addition of spicy miso, which colored the noodle soup a deep reddish brown.
The glass of cold Asian pear sake ($8) I ordered was incredibly refreshing. It was clean and dry with a flavorful finish of lightly sweet pear. My dinner companion’s 20.3-ounce Sapporo beer ($9) was served with a chilled glass.
The dividers that rose out of each booth, creating an enclosed space for each table, each displayed the full menu, complete with photos of the ramen dishes. At first, I liked the easy-to-read menu, but as the evening wore on, I found myself continually distracted, contemplating ordering izakaya or dessert as we waited for our ramen.
The staff was enthusiastic, courteous and attentive. We received a warm welcome upon our arrival and our orders were taken and delivered promptly.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
