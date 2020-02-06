As Bend’s population has grown and rents increased, affordable studio space is becoming increasingly hard for artists to find. Just ask Stuart Breidenstein.
Breidenstein is the co-founder of the recently shuttered Bright Place Gallery. Housed in a 1930s edifice in the 9th Street Village, Bright Place served as the home of 11 collective artists, including Breidenstein and cofounder Abby Dubief.
Starting in early 2017, Breidenstein and Dubief spent months and about $15,000 renovating the 1930s building, only to learn in September 2019 that their rent would be going up, and a Common Area Maintenance fee of $541 was also being implemented.
“Bright Place was trying to be an inexpensive alternative to some of the more established collectives in town, a much needed resource in Bend’s new financial climate,” Breidenstein wrote by email from California, where he and Dubief are caring for Breidenstein’s ailing mother. “The proposed increase in total rent and CAMs from $2,560 to $3,850 over three years would have meant we’d have probably had the most expensive artist spaces in town.”
Bright Place closed in December. That fact, along with the scarcity of affordable studio space in Bend, spurred Jasmine Helsley-Barnett and her filmmaker husband, Brent Barnett, to action: The two have opened Outrage Art Collective, a 1,200-square- foot group studio space in the 9th Street Industrial Park, at 740 SE Ninth St. in Bend.
The largest of Outrage’s stalls is a single 12x12, which rents for $350. There are also two 8x12s ($200), and four 6x6 stalls ($100), the latter being the most popular size, Helsley-Barnett said, lamenting they can’t offer more. However, Outrage is already looking into renting another warehouse space next door.
The Barnetts are able to keep things affordable because they’re not trying to turn a profit. The rent is locked in for one year. Annual rent increases will be 2.5% to 3%, the Barnetts said.
“It’s not a verbal agreement. It’s actually written down,” Helsley-Barnett said with a laugh.
Artist fees will cover most of the costs.
“The total rent for our artists comes out to about $1,200, and with utilities, our cost is $1,250,” Helsley-Barnett said. “We’ll be paying $50 for our office space, or Brent (will) essentially. We get an office space for $50. That’s kind of our payback for it. We’re not going to make any profit off of renting these spaces.”
On the last weekend of January, Outrage hosted a two-day Open House for artists seeking studio space. The seven available stalls — whose walls were rolled down Ninth Street from the former Bright Place — were snatched up on the first day, according to Helsley-Barnett.
“It happened in a day. We had that open house and rented everything out all on that Saturday,” said Helsley-Barnett, who works as community coordinator and recording secretary for the Arts and Culture Alliance, a coalition of Central Oregon arts organizations, individuals and nonprofits.
“With the Arts and Culture Alliance, we’ve talked about it a lot. This was my kind of action item,” she said. Along with the seven stalls being rented out quickly, there’s now a wait list of more than 20 artists hoping for a stall at Outrage, which officially opened for business on Monday.
Barnett grew up in Bend, and Helsley-Barnett arrived 13 years ago. In that time, “We’ve seen collectives open and close, mostly because of rents,” Helsley-Barnett said. Previously, though, “there hasn’t been this much of a need.”
When Derek Stevens, who has a space a couple of doors down in the same stretch of warehouses, contacted her recently about the availability of warehouse space, “It was a no-brainer,” she said.
Julie Blackman, a former Bright Place artist, is renting the largest of the stalls. She got an early tip about Outrage from Breidenstein. Losing Bright Place, and her spot next to its east-facing windows, was tough, Blackman said. She signed on to Outrage because she didn’t want to wind up working in isolation somewhere.
“I decided I’d rather be with a group of creative people, and not just alone,” she said. “There’s a different energy — even if you’re not collaborating or anything — just having people there who are doing their own creative work.”
Outrage is a working studio and not a gallery or retail space: Its artists, a few of whom are new to town, will still need to find their way into galleries or retail spaces.
“Outrage is a great place for an emerging artist to get a start, or for a fine artist who’s looking to be part of a dynamic community, but has other retail avenues.” Breidenstein said. “I think they’ll do a great job, and they got in on a spot with low rents, so they can keep artist space rates low.”
Outrage will also hold occasional Open Studios, and Barnett would like to see them happen as a coordinated effort with other artists working in studios along the SE Ninth Street corridor. She also hopes to see more folks come together to create group spaces.
For their part, Breidenstein and Dubief will likely be heading to the Oregon coast, where they’ve bid on property near Newport.
“We have an accepted bid on a property,” Breidenstein said. “We’re applying for a (Small Business Administration) loan. If all goes well, we’ll have a gallery space, collective work spaces and space for artist residencies/Airbnb. We’ll apply for non-profit status so we can set up an artist residency program as we get going.”
The Barnetts fear even more artists will leave Bend if more space isn’t provided for them.
“This is a need that needed to be filled, and we stepped up and said, “Yeah, we’re going to do this,’ but it is a short-term solution,” Helsley-Barnett said. “One of goals is to develop some sort of long-term solution. How that manifests and works out has yet to be seen, but conversations are starting.”
Blackman said that it will be difficult to replicate the positive vibes of Bright Place, but added, “I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and kind of starting fresh again. … You have to keep moving forward.”
“We kind of hit the jackpot,” Helsley-Barnett said. “I keep telling people, ‘Take our model. Copy and paste it and put it all through town.’ But you can’t do that if you don’t have rents that are sustainable for artists.”
