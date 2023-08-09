There are two concerts on the docket at the Midtown Ballroom and Domino Room complex (both venues are at 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend), one for the country fans and one for the indie-rockers. Here’s what’s up!
On Thursday night, outlaw country singer and rapper Colt Ford will bring his in-your-face sound to the Midtown Ballroom. The Georgia-based artist is a sizzling success outside the country mainstream, scoring a number of hit albums and songs while collaborating with a wide range of singers and rappers such as Kevin Gates, Jason Aldean, Krizz Kaliko and Brantley Gilbert. That may sound strange to you, dear newspaper reader, but there’s a couple of generations out there now that grew up listening to country and rap on the same playlists. Matt Borden opens. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 7:30 p.m. $25.
On Friday, the Domino Room will host the Utah-based indie-folk-pop band The National Parks, who say they want their listeners “to feel the rush of running and jumping into a lake at full speed; the feeling of the clouds parting and bathing in the warm sun; or being met with a gust of cool, morning air upon stepping outside.” You can certainly imagine all of those sensations when you listen to their new album “8th Wonder,” which sounds approximately like a gentle collision between The Head and the Heart and Owl City. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $20.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
