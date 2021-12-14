The annual Après Ski Bash concert series at The Commons on Mirror Pond Plaza has been one of the musical highlights of the chilly months in recent years, bringing a bunch of hot live bands to downtown Bend when it’s cold outside. Fortunately, there will be the usual soul-warmers on hand: drinks, tacos, heaters. You know the deal.
And then there’s the music. This year’s lineup — curated by local concert promoter Parallel 44 Presents — includes Spunj on Jan. 14 and Jeshua Marshall on Feb. 18, plus a March 18 show where the headliner hasn’t yet been announced.
Kicking the series off Friday night will be Portland’s own funk ‘n’ soul powerhouse Outer Orbit, whose lead singer, Sarah Clarke, is one of the best vocalists in Oregon. The rest of the band is no slouch, either, with Galen Clark (of Trio Subtonic), Tyrone Hendrix (who has drummed with Prince and Stevie Wonder), Damian Erskine (Skerik Band), Peter Knudsen (Ghost-note) and Mike Elson (Swatkins) on board. Sheesh!
In other words, bring your dancin’ shoes and a puffy coat to shed when you get sweaty.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
