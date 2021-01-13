If you’re looking for a quiet place to roam free in the High Desert, Juniper Woodlands Recreation Area is a lesser-known, fairly uncrowded option fewer than 20 minutes east of Bend that you might find appealing.
Juniper Woodlands has several miles of intersecting double-track trails, each named for animals — Elk, Eagle, Deer, Bobcat, Hawk, Owl and Falcon trails. The scenery at Juniper Woodlands is much akin to what you’d see anywhere east of 27th Avenue in Bend: odd-shaped junipers and bunch grasses for miles, plenty of quiet and space for contemplative walks with your favorite dog and loose, sandy soil that’ll give runners a little bit extra workout.
You won’t find hordes of people here, even though it’s just 15 miles from Bend, and motorized activities are prohibited. Those looking to ride dirt bikes are welcome to ride a short stretch farther east, near Millican.
Getting there: From Powell Butte Road, head east on Alfalfa Market Road approximately 6 miles, and look for the Eagle Trail trailhead on the right. Two additional trailheads available off of Bear Creek and Walker roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.