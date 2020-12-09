The High Desert Museum has reopened its outdoor exhibits to the public, in accordance with state guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum reopened its outdoor displays, including the exterior portions of its otter and raptor exhibits and the 1904 Miller Family Ranch on Saturday. The patio of its eatery, Rimrock Café, as well as its gift shop, Silver Sage Trading, are also open.
The museum closed Nov. 18 for the second time this year as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate COVID-19 transmission. It will not be able to open indoor exhibits until Deschutes County moves from the Extreme Risk to the High Risk category.
Face coverings are required at the museum, located on 135 acres south of Bend. For the rest of December, it expects to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Wednesdays, offering reduced admission rates of $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and college students and $5 for children ages 3-12. The Museum is closed Thursdays and Fridays.
The museum is also offering Wonder Wednesdays, which offer reduced admission of $5 to caregivers of students in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties to help keep kids engaged during distance and hybrid learning. Wonder Wednesdays is not offered during school holidays, including Dec. 23 and 30. Capacity is limited, and the museum suggests the purchase of timed tickets, available at highdesertmuseum.org/wonder-wednesdays. Group size is limited to 10.
Additionally, the public can visit highdesertmuseum.org/resources to enjoy the museum’s virtual offerings.
