The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone in one way or another, and 2020 has not been an easy year for local artists, theater and other arts organizations. GO! Magazine reached out to members of the creative community to learn what they’re looking forward to in 2021, be it for themselves or the institutions they represent.
Derek Sitter, filmmaker and owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub:
We hope 2021 will see the return of live events. Period. Without live music, theater, and film screenings, the community’s soul and spirit has been devastated. It will be a difficult recovery, but we need live events to return in some form to just experience connection and artistic expression in all forms. Art is healing. We need healing more than I can ever remember.
It doesn’t appear national music tours are attempting to schedule until November 2021 and into 2022. We hope it’s sooner. However, provided the Save Our Stages Act passes and is swift in distribution, we can hold on until November. However, (with) the uncertainty of the virus and vaccine, no one is holding their breath. Our wish is the gradual recovery for artists, venues, staff, crew, agents, attendees, vendors, etc. etc. to be bigger and better than ever before.
VTP hopes to support more local artists in 2021 as well. We’d love to produce more theater. Support local and regional bands and performance artists. I think the last nine months have created a desperate need to communicate ideas and emotions … and I personally know that a TON of material has been written while in quarantine. We’d love to see the local scene flourish.
Lastly, our film company, Smoking Mirror Productions/Born Into This Films has one new short film, “Bugtussle,” ready to go. The plan was November, but we’re hoping for March now. Additionally, a second untitled short is planned for the summer. Personally, I need to be on the stage or a film set for my own health. Ripping acting and directing away from the industry has put a ton of us in a bind mentally, emotionally and financially. It’s crucial we are allowed to express ourselves. I think we all need that. We all need to let it all out in 2021.
Personally … my university degrees are all in studies of history. Throughout history the darkest and most difficult times are often followed by some of the most productive years, full of positive change, understanding and fulfillment of human potential. My wish is that in this way, history will repeat itself in the coming years and that from these crazy times we will see creativity, compassion, inclusion and learning dominate our world wide headlines! (And my personal headlines that no one will see but me and my loved ones!)
Crowded concert halls
Music flowing from the stage
Filling souls with joy
The new Scalehouse Gallery is OPEN in our new location in the Franklin Crossing Building on Tin Pan Alley! We’re excited to be near the creative businesses and organizations (Tin Pan Theater, San Simon, Tin Pan Alley Art Collection and more) and look forward to collaborative events in the alley with music, film, dance, and interactive art.
Our first exhibition, “Fragile Black Man,” by Nashville artist Shabazz Larkin, features over 100 images of Black men representing Black culture — these images are printed and stitched on cotton linen and frayed edges making unapologetic references to its source elements. The exhibition is on view through Jan. 30 and we’re planning on a virtual gallery tour and talk with the artist.
We’re working on introducing a virtual educational component with each students, for students and adults.
Our plan is to create socially engaging, multi-disciplinary arts exhibitions and programming in 2021 and we are starting with: Seattle-artist Samuel Stubblefield’s exhibition, “Uzbekistan, Muses, Space Travel and Sea Monsters,” will be on view Feb. 5-March 27. The intention of the exhibition is to broaden the viewer’s definition of art and encourage self-provocation, active pursuit of curiosity and realizing imagination, and we’re thrilled to partner with Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts with an exhibition in April and May. Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts provides a creative conduit for educational, social, and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.
We’re looking to have monthly virtual (and hopefully in-person very soon) talks on imagery and ideas, practice and process, creativity and contemporary culture with artists and creative visionaries.
We will continue our Creative Laureate program and hope to work with the City of Bend on continuing to elevate the arts and creativity.
We plan to continue the Scalehouse Creative Relief Fund — established to provide small awards to support creative workers and artists who have experienced financial loss and unexpected expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are excited to be partnering with Central Oregon BIPOC, a local organization formed to harness the collective power of our BIPOC community toward creating systemic change in Central Oregon, by offering fiscal sponsorship and creative support for a quarterly magazine titled Complex(ion), as a centralized hub of resources which increases BIPOC visibility and representation in Bend and Central Oregon.
As we say goodbye to 2020, we reflect on how on creativity and the arts reminds us that we are not alone, and through creativity, we feel deep emotions together and are able to find connections, process experiences and create change. Our hope is that this will continue in 2021.
The rebirth of the print workshop Atelier 6000 (formally based in Bend) as Studio 6000 — located in the new Makers District in Sisters — is an exciting place to learn and create. I am looking forward to working on a collaboration with my friend and brilliant artist Pat Clark. Her focus on creative expression inspires me to “Get outta the darn box” and try something new.
I hope my sense of humor comes back. It’s been flushed down the toilet by isolation like the 3 billion tons of toilet paper in our septic systems.
I hope to see tears of laughter rolling down your cheeks and legs in our local venues again. Heck, I hope I get to see the inside of a bar again.
I hope red hats go back to being what parents put on their kids so they can see them in the lake while day drinking microbrews.
I hope take-home cocktails become a thing no matter what. I’m tired of making my own drink at 2 a.m. while microwaving a burrito.
I hope local comedians take a break from Porn hub and get some great advice from the 2021 New Year — New Jokes Virtual Writing Seminar. I also hope they keep their webcams off. Just in case.
I hope BIPOC and LGBT+ artists in our community are given an equal chance to share their voices in 2021. I am wishing for more laughter, joy, and equality for all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.