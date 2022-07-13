This week, Out of Thin Air, the recently assembled longform improv company group based in Bend, will return to the venue where the players launched last fall.
Beginning Tuesday, the improv group will be doing shows on alternate Tuesdays at Open Space Events Studios in Bend. Shows will continue a little over two months, until Oct. 25. (Note, however, that its first August performance is on Wednesday, Aug. 3).
Improv, TV and film veteran Renny Temple and his actress wife, Caren Kaye, launched the group after moving to Bend from Los Angeles, coming together around the improv classes Temple was offering in Bend.
“All of these people came from my improv class, because I also decided to teach improv since I retired up here,” Temple said. “It was 16 hours total. By the sixth class or so, the people started doing stage-worthy material. I thought, this is interesting, because these are just civilians (not) people looking for an agent or a manger or a stage.”
Out of Thin Air made its debut at Open Space in September of last year, performing on alternate Tuesdays then as well. “We’ll appear every other Tuesday,” he told Thiel at the time. “I have no idea what the Bend audience will do with what we do.
“It was actually really great. Everybody in the group was absolutely astounded. They apparently served just the right amount of booze, so the audience was in really good shape,” he said, laughing.
The group then headed around a couple of corners to Cascades Theatre for another residency there.
Temple and Kaye moved to Bend four years ago after living four-plus decades in Los Angeles, where they cofounded an earlier improv group, War Babies. Temple worked as an actor and director, and for a fun trip down memory lane, you should look him up on imdb.com, where acting credits include “Hart to Hart,” “Soap,” “Eight is Enough,” “The Bionic Woman” and the iconic “All in the Family.” He also directed episodes of “Head of the Class,” “Growing Pains” and “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show.”
In L.A. War Babies performed weekly at a 99-seat theater.
“The place was always packed. People showed up with little lists of (suggestions) they were going to give us to do,” Temple said. “We’ve had a really good response up here.”
Instead of playing games a la “Whose Line?” the troupe creates longer, more intricate theater on the spot, based on audience suggestions.
“We don’t think of ourselves as a comedy group. We think of ourselves as a theater company,” he said. “But it is the audience giving us the show.”
The group also performs three or four already written skits in between the improvisational pieces during shows.
“Sometimes they’re stupidly funny, and sometimes they’re seriously funny,” Temple said. “Sometimes one or two are just actually serious with a tinge of irony.”
The group’s current Open Space run will take it until Oct. 25. After that, Temple will teach another interactive improv class, Improv for Life, on Tuesdays and Thursdays in November. For more information, visit rennytemple.com.
