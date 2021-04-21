It’s finally here — Tinsel Town’s biggest night! If you haven’t already made your predictions for who will take home Oscar gold, there is still time to let the universe, your family, Facebook friends, TikTok followers and strangers know your picks for the night. Plus, you can win big too with GO! Magazine’s very own Oscar contest: The entrant with the most correct picks will win a $50 gift certificate to Blockbuster. Visit bit.ly/BulletinOscars to fill out your ballot.
I, too, have looked into the Pensieve and read the tea leaves (or rather followed all of the other awards races and watched the films nominated) and here are my best guesses as to who will walk away with the statuettes as well as who I think should win and what people at home are guessing so far in the contest.
Note: Some categories have been left out for space.
Best Picture
What will win: “Nomadland”
It’s been picking up awards right and left this season, so it would definitely be an upset to see the big award of the night go somewhere else.
What should win: “Nomadland,” “Minari” or “Sound of Metal”
Unlike many years in the past, the majority of films up for Best Picture are ones that I wouldn’t hate to see walk away with the award (really the only one I don’t think should have been included is “Trial of the Chicago 7”). “Nomadland,” “Minari” and “Sound of Metal” all stood out among the pack for their subtle and emotional storytelling with strong performances in each.
GO! contest picks: “Nomadland” leads the race with over half of all entrants voting for it.
Best Actor
Who will win: Chadwick Boseman
Boseman’s career was sadly cut short last year, and his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” shone above the rest and deserves the award.
Who should win: Delroy Lindo
Yes, I know he wasn’t even nominated, but his performance was the best thing I saw in 2020, and for a career full of great performances from the character actor, his work in “Da 5 Bloods” was impeccable.
GO! contest picks: Chadwick Boseman with over half the vote and Anthony Hopkins coming up far behind for his heartbreaking performance in “The Father.”
Best Actress
Who will win: Frances McDormand
She’s been adding to her vast awards collection this year, and so the Oscar seems like the logical next addition to her cabinet.
Who should win: Frances McDormand or Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Both powerhouse performers delivered incredibly different performances with equal amounts of commitment, gusto and emotion that deserve recognition.
GO! contest picks: Frances McDormand with Viola Davis keeping it neck-and-neck. In fact, up until a few days ago this race was tied.
Best Supporting Actor
Who will win: Daniel Kaluuya
He captures so much depth in his performance as Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and he is another one who has been raking up statues this year and deservedly so.
Who should win: Daniel Kaluuya
GO! contest picks: Daniel Kaluuya
Best Supporting Actress
Who will win: Yuh-Jung Youn
The surprise performance from the Korean actress in the stunning “Minari” stole the scenes from everyone else. At the same time, she gave her fellow actors so much to work with. Really a brilliant performance in a film full of strong actors.
Who should win: Yuh-Jung Youn
GO! contest picks: Glenn Close in her also Razzie Award-nominated performance in “Hillbilly Elegy,” and the contest isn’t even close with Olivia Colman far behind for her performance in “The Father.” You all obviously saw something I missed in that movie.
Best Director
Who will win: Chloe Zhao
Who should win: Chloe Zhao
I really don’t think this needs much more explanation than has already been said about her work on “Nomadland.” Truly stunning.
GO! Contest picks: Chloe Zhao with the strong lead. David Fincher for “Mank” and Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari” are far behind.
Best Animated Feature Film
What will win: “Soul”
It’s hard to beat a good Pixar film, and even though “Soul” has some issues, it still is a solid pick.
What should win: “Wolfwalkers”
It would be great if this original fantasy film with stunning animation pulled the upset on the favorite much like “Into the Spiderverse” did in 2019, but I don’t think it has the same kind of momentum.
GO! contest picks: “Soul”
Best Cinematography
What will win: “Nomadland”
Joshua James Richards knows how to capture sweeping landscapes that can make your heart ache for the great wide open.
What should win: “Nomadland”
GO! contest picks: “Nomadland”
Best Original Score
What will win: “Soul”
What should win: “Soul”
Really, I just want Jon Batiste to win an Oscar. His jazz licks and influence work so well with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ style and make the film shine.
GO! contest picks: “Soul”
Best Original Song
What will win: “Speak Now”
It feels very much like a song the Academy goes for: simple beginnings swelling to the finale all sung beautifully by the songwriter and actor himself, Leslie Odom Jr., for “One Night in Miami” where he played Sam Cooke.
What should win: “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”
This is honestly the only one of the songs this year that gave me chills when I heard it. It balances on the line of tongue -and -cheek commentary on typical Eurovision songs while still oddly being able to make your heart swell and be a good song underneath it all.
GO! contest picks: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
A sweeping and powerful song to go with the powerful film.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Who will win: Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”
It’s a very good script to come out of a nonfiction book on the nomads who choose to live in vans wandering across the U.S. doing gig work and forming passing yet strong friendships along the way.
Who should win: Kemp Powers for “One Night in Miami”
Powers adapted his own play and brought the same qualities that made the play such a success to the screen.
GO! contest picks: Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”
Best Original Screenplay
Who will win: Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman”
Fennell’s script is biting and beautiful.
Who should win: Emerald Fennell
GO! Contest picks: Emerald Fennell leads narrowly ahead of Aaron Sorkin’s Sorkin-est script for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
