Another year, another award show, and what a weird and wonderful array of films are up for the gold this time around. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony which will air on ABC at 5 p.m. Sunday (you can also stream it with Hulu + LiveTV).

This year’s ceremony will have all the usual pomp and circumstance, but it also potentially offers some surprises, case in point: No actor in any of the four acting categories has had a clean sweep of major awards leading up to this year’s Oscars, meaning the top awards aren’t as much of a sure thing as they have been. Plus, there are usually at least a couple of “upsets” in each ceremony, not including slapping presenters.

EEAAO-1.jpg

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Austin Butler.jpeg

Austin Butler stars in and is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”
Stephanie Hsu.jpeg

Stephanie Hsu is nominated for her first Oscar for her supporting performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Ke Huy Quan.jpeg

Ke Huy Quan ís nominated for his first Oscar for his supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
All Quiet.jpeg

Kammerer in a scene from “All Quiet on the Western Front," nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Original Score.
Pinocchio-3.jpeg (copy)

A scene from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," nominated for best animated feature.
The Boy, the Mole.jpg

A still from the Oscar-nominated animated short “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
RRR-Naatu.jpg

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan performing the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” in “RRR.”
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

