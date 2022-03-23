Celebrate this Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards with mini eggplant “pizzas,” salted caramel cashew popcorn and a red carpet cocktail. These snacks are an elevated twist on concession stand classics sure to complete any watch party — whether you’re watching with friends or cozied up at home in pajamas.
Eggplant pizza
I used an air fryer, but these eggplant “pizzas” can just as easily be baked in the oven (for 15-20 minutes at 400 degrees). The eggplant serves as a low-carb alternative for pizza dough making for a healthy appetizer to enjoy while watching the awards.
Ingredients
1 medium eggplant
½ cup pasta sauce
½ cup fresh mozzarella cheese
black olives, fresh basil, oregano, red pepper, salt (optional)
Directions
Slice eggplant into half-inch rounds.
Place the sliced eggplant on a paper towel and sprinkle both sides with salt.
Let sit for 5 minutes, then blot with a paper towel to remove moisture.
Place the eggplant slices in a single layer in the air fryer and cook for 5 minutes, then flip and cook for another 5 minutes on the other side, until browned. This will take several batches.
Top each slice with a dollop of pasta sauce, shredded mozzarella, black olives or your preferred pizza toppings.
Put eggplant back in the air fryer for an additional five minutes, or until the cheese bubbles.
If desired, top with fresh basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, and salt.
Salted Caramel Cashew Popcorn
This salty-sweet treat is the perfect way to elevate the classic movie snack. The cashews balance the sugary caramel sauce and may be substituted with a different nut of your choosing.
To impress guests at your Academy Awards party, reserve the last step of placing the popcorn in the oven so that you’re pulling it out about 15 before the intended serving time. The caramel sauce will still be warm and chewy and will taste all the more decadent.
Ingredients
½ cup popcorn kernels
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 cup coarsely chopped cashews
½ cup and 2 tbsps unsalted butter
⅓ cup maple syrup
1 ¼ cups brown sugar
1 ½ tsp salt
Directions
Heat coconut oil over medium heat in a large pot with a tight-fitting lid.
Drop three popcorn kernels in the pot and cover. Once the kernels have popped, pour in the remaining kernels and replace the lid. Shake the pot every few seconds to prevent the kernels from burning. When the popping slows, pour the popcorn into an extra bowl and mix with the chopped cashews.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the maple syrup, brown sugar and salt. Cook until the sugar is dissolved, only stirring once or twice.
Bring the sugar to a boil without stirring. Allow the sugar to continue boiling until it reaches 248 degrees (a candy thermometer works well for this), then remove from heat.
Pour the caramel sauce over the popcorn, stirring quickly to evenly coat the popcorn.
Pour the popcorn mixture over two sheet pans and bake in the oven for 35 minutes, stirring halfway through. The popcorn is done baking when the caramel sauce is crispy.
Let cool before serving.
Red carpet cocktail
Roll out the red carpet at home with this gorgeous red cocktail. It’s easy to put together and will make watching the awards ceremony feel extra special. I chose to use Pama pomegranate flavored liqueur, which is made with pomegranate juice, premium vodka and a touch of tequila, but any red-colored liqueur will do.
Ingredients
3 oz pomegranate liqueur
1 bottle Prosecco
1 orange for garnish
Directions
Pour 1 tbsp of pomegranate liqueur into a cocktail glass.
Add Prosecco. Cut a strip of orange using a paring knife. Rub the peel around the rim of the glass, then drop it in the drink.
